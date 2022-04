Christian Wade never suited up in a regular season game with the Buffalo Bills, but he became a fan favorite of the Bills Mafia thanks to his play in the 2019 preseason. Wade had been allocated to the Bills that spring as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program after an outstanding rugby career. In his rugby career, Wade scored 487 points for the Wasps in 159 career games while making seven career appearances for the English national team.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO