Stellantis robotics unit Comau picks Gorlier as CEO

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 2 days ago

MILAN (Reuters) – Comau, the robotics unit of carmaker Stellantis and previously part of Fiat Chrysler, has appointed Pietro Gorlier as its chief executive officer, effective April 1, the company said on Saturday. Stellantis was created...

wncy.com

