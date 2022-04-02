ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Was 1992 the Worst Grammys Ever?

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lt9sD_0exaikky00

Click here to read the full article.

Anyone who feels the Grammy Awards can be stodgy today might want to consider how far the show has come since the 1990s.

Not only was it an utterly abysmal time for fashion — The hair! The shoulder pads! The big, stiff suits! — but the music industry was riding the CD boom, which took profits to hitherto-unimagined heights and made hubris balloon even faster: The titans of the industry thought, as they often do, “We have made it, we’ll just keep doing exactly the same thing over and over and the masses will give us more and more money!” The sounds of the future — hip-hop, alternative, heavy metal — got obligatory new categories as a patronizing pat on the head for “the youngsters” (as Ed Sullivan, the mainstream entertainment curator of the Boomer generation, used to call them). By the early 1990s, the Grammy voting body had become ever more out-of-touch, complacent, arrogant and, most of all, old.

This situation may have reached its lowest point 30 years ago at the 1992 Grammy Awards — which took place on Feb. 25 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, a venue that at the time was the same age that the average Grammy voter seemed to be (60 years old). As always, some things were great: R.E.M., L.L. Cool J, Metallica, Bonnie Raitt and B.B. King all won awards. When accepting, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe made a brief plea for people to vote in the November elections and called for more attention to the horrific ongoing AIDS crisis.

Also that evening, a 22-year-old Mariah Carey absolutely crushed her performance of “If It’s Over,” earning a standing ovation from none other than her labelmate, Barbra Streisand (a TV moment that was probably as heavily orchestrated as the song). Next up, Seal, in his U.S. live-TV debut, nailed “Crazy,” and looked just as stunning as Carey. Metallica, one of the most potent live acts of the era, delivered a pummeling “Enter Sandman” (although drummer Lars Ulrich grandstanded when the band won the Best Metal Performance trophy, blasting the Grammys and the music industry for not “getting” his band — which was probably on-brand in 1992); Alan Jackson served up some sterling, authentic country.

Yet the awful was truly, truly awful. “Unforgettable,” Natalie Cole’s collection of songs made famous by her late father, Nat King Cole — with the title track being a posthumously overdubbed duet between the two — swept Album, Song and Record of the Year, beating out Raitt, Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Amy Grant and others. (Yes, a 40-year-old song featuring a man who had been dead for a quarter-century was deemed the best song and record of 1991.) Nirvana, who had skyrocketed from relative obscurity to global-phenomenon status in the previous seven months, weren’t even nominated for Best New Artist, which was won by Mark Cohn; they were up for Best Alternative Album but lost to R.E.M. (Nirvana would not win their first — and only — Grammy until 1995, after Kurt Cobain was dead and the band was over.)

The show got off to a suitably stodgy start, cold-opening with Paul Simon playing “Cool River” from his lauded, Brazilian-influenced “Rhythm of the Saints” album. However, as a show opener, let’s just say the song is no “Let’s Go Crazy,” and as a performer, Simon is no Prince-and-Beyonce duet (to make a totally unfair comparison with 2004, arguably the greatest Grammy opening of all time).

Michael Bolton followed, sporting what must be the most epic mullet in history, and delivered an equally over-the-top version of “When a Man Loves a Woman” (Hey! A cover of a song that was a hit 25 years earlier!), for which he won his second Best Pop Male Vocal Performance trophy. Throughout the night, there were strong performances from Bonnie Raitt, and Aretha Franklin duetting with both Michael McDonald and Luther Vandross, yet all were singing slow ballads that rarely played to their greatest strengths. Metal nominees Megadeth saw their name misspelled on the show chyron, and even though there was a second performance by a metal band — one from Seattle, no less — it was Queensryche doing their schlocky, orchestrated ballad (and biggest hit), “Silent Lucidity.” Elsewhere, the singers from “the Commitments,” a mostly forgotten hit film about a lovably ordinary (and white) Irish group of friends who played R&B, performed “Mustang Sally” (Hey!, a cover of a song that was a hit 24 years earlier!)

And although the show deserves props for featuring both Kenny Rogers and octogenarian country legend Roy Rogers, the tribute to the latter was a jaw-droppingly corny, red-white-and-blue-themed, Broadway-via-Iowa song-and-dance routine that seemed plucked straight from a Sunday matinee that many in the audience may have seen as children … during the 1940s. Amid the many crowd shots, the most endearing is of Best Heavy Metal Album nominee Motorhead’s Lemmy (a man who basically looked like he was seething at all times), wearing his worn demin jacket in the sea of tuxes and gowns, seemingly doing his best to suppress boredom, anger, pain, or all three.

And we’ve saved perhaps the most notable element for last. Master of ceremonies Whoopi Goldberg, the first Black person ever to host the Grammys, came out at the beginning of the show holding a light blue cut-out circle over her face, “because….” — oh my God is she really going to say it? — “I’m too sexy for this show, hoooo!” she said, referencing Right Said Fred’s novelty hit from the previous year. Still, she did well, delivering even the corniest lines convincingly, nailing the good ones, interacting with and reacting to the audience. She was topical — in a tragic-in-retrospect moment, she celebrated the fact that the show was being broadcast for the first time to countries that “used to hang behind the Iron Curtain,” including Ukraine — and even threw some shade Carey’s way about her legs-a-palooza outfit: “Nice dress, girlfriend! Better hope a stiff wind doesn’t come up!” The Grammys would not have another Black host for a dozen years.

Decades always take a year or two to shed the excesses of the previous one and develop their own characteristics, and in the months that followed, the ‘80s would be shown the door in emphatic fashion. Grunge rebelled against glamor; Sean “Diddy” Combs, a brilliant, burgeoning record executive, would transform both R&B and hip-hop with two seminal artists: Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G. Even the country rebelled against the ‘80s: Bill Clinton would defeat George H.W. Bush in the presidential election several months later, completely changing the tone of America’s leadership.

Yet the Grammys brought up the rear. With so much change happening under their collective nose, they bumbled along obliviously and self-contentedly for much of the decade, awarding Album of the Year — an honor that ostensibly recognizes topicality as well as excellence — to “Unplugged” greatest-hits collections of decades-old songs by Eric Clapton and Tony Bennett, artists who were 48 and 69 at the time, as if the voting body were broadcasting, “We don’t know any of these other records!”

We say all of this with something resembling love because over the past 20-ish years, there has been change: The Grammys have broadened the genres, gender and ethnicity of their membership and nominees, although not always the winners — it remains a travesty that just two albums categorized as hip-hop, the most culturally and commercially dominant musical and cultural genre of the past three decades, ever have won that top prize. The past two years under Harvey Mason Jr. have seen him address, at least outwardly, some of the deeply entrenched self-interest and lack of diversity at the heart of the organization — although an enormous amount of work remains to be done. And to be fair, it’s very difficult to stage an awards show that covers multiple musical genres yet is also mainstream enough to avoid the click of death: the network-TV channel-change (another obsolescent concept that the Grammys are fully aware is rapidly waning).

Still, the next time you’re looking to lambaste Music’s Greatest Night, try making the glass half full, if only for as long as it takes to drink it — because things can be so much worse.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Will Smith Slap at Oscars: ‘We Are Apparently Assaulting People on Stage Now’

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz has shared her disapproval of Will Smith’s controversial evening at the Oscars on Sunday, in which the actor walked onto the ceremony stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian said a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then returned to his seat before shouting “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” The incident between Smith and Rock stunned audiences, both inside the Dolby Theatre and watching from home, as it was not immediately clear whether the interaction was a staged sketch meant to be part of the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lady Gaga Delivers a Glamorous, Emotional Grammys Performance of Jazz Standards After Tony Bennett Introduction

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga took the stage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, performing “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” from her album “Love for Sale,” which she recorded with long-time friend and duet partner Tony Bennett. Bennett offered a videotaped introduction for his duet partner, offering a simple and sincere, “Hi everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga!” Gaga then brought the house down with a high-energy rendition of “Love for Sale,” with a big band arrangement of the Cole Porter standard. Gaga, glam in a mint strapless gown adorned with a large bow,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Luther Vandross
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Rupaul
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Lemmy
Person
Aretha Franklin
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Metal Music#Radio City Music Hall#R E M
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Silk Sonic Opens 2022 GRAMMYs with Epic Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet. The duo's hit track "777" brought the packed audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Closes Out the Grammys Red Carpet in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga has made an elegant return to the Grammys. The superstar walked the red carpet just before the awards show began, literally shutting it down in a gorgeous custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, the black silk column gown was one-shouldered with a white train that flared out behind her skirt. She also wore a diamond and morganite necklace, and diamond earrings, by Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy