2022 Texas Rangers World Series, win total, pennant and division odds

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The Texas Rangers lost 102 games last season. The Rangers struggled mightily on the road, going 24-57 (.296) on their way to an overall 60-102 (.370) mark and their fifth consecutive losing season.

Texas ranked 28th in MLB in runs scored (3.86 per game) and 24th in runs allowed (5.03). The question is: how far out of those deficits have the Rangers bough themselves? Texas committed more than $500M to new free agents this offseason. Are the Rangers now a somewhat dangerous, big-spending dark horse as far as MLB futures betting goes?

Below, we look at the Texas Rangers MLB futures odds, including their projected 2022 win total and World Series odds.

Texas Rangers’ 2022 World Series odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook. Lines last updated Saturday, April 2 at 11:55 a.m. ET.

Odds: +7000 (bet $100 to win $7,000)

The Los Angeles Dodgers (+480) are the favorites, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays (+900). The Baltimore Orioles (+30000) and Pittsburgh Pirates (+30000) are tagged with the longest odds.

Fitting somewhere between but well down from the bell-curve middle are the Rangers. At +7000, Texas has an implied probability of winning the World Series of 1.41% or 70/1 fractional odds.

PASS. A 0.5% chance is optimistic for this club, and that would require +20000 odds to even consider.

Texas Rangers’ 2022 playoff odds

Will the Rangers make the playoffs: Yes +600 | No -847

It’s difficult to see the Rangers sneaking into the playoffs as a Wild Card. The near-top-to-bottom talent of the AL East and the also-ran candidates of the Central and West make for too many foes to leapfrog, even if things break right for Texas.

PASS. The No (-847) play is a lean, but it’d take a large-bankroll play and those aren’t often a part of futures packages.

Texas Rangers’ 2022 win total

Over/Under: 74.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

The middle infield has sure been improved with newly signed SS Corey Seager and 2B Marcus Semien. They also brought in OF Cole Calhoun and and OF Brad Miller as upgrades, while RHP Jon Gray and LHP Martin Perez make for new blood in the starting rotation. Relief pitchers RHP Greg Holland and RHP Garrett Richards are key additions to the bullpen.

The Rangers certainly figure to be improved. However, there are so many down-lineup and pitching questions, that it becomes too high of a hurdle to peg Texas as a just-under-.500 club if things go right.

The market has moved the Rangers up a win or two from the opening. Figure 74.5 as being overcooked, and be on the lookout for a 75.5. That’s an Under I’d want to leverage. PASS, but keep an eye on the total as the opener approaches.

Odds to win AL West Division

  • Houston Astros -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Los Angeles Angels +330 (bet $100 to win $330)
  • Seattle Mariners +480 (bet $100 to win $480)
  • Texas Rangers +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500)
  • Oakland +2000 (bet $100 to win $2,000)

The lay of the land in the AL West slides any value to the two nearest pursuers of the Astros (Los Angeles, Seattle). The Rangers and Athletics likely won’t come close, because they have too many holes to plug. The Rangers may have the resources if they play above themselves for a couple months. But even then — not worth this return. PASS.

Odds to win American League

Odds: +4000 (bet $100 to win $4,000)

PASS. Texas has certainly added talent, but they are strictly a win-total consideration in what figures to be a hotly contested AL.

Jaylin Williams’ NBA decision is in

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2021-22 and in doing so established himself as a legitimate NBA prospect. On Monday, Williams announced his intention to test the NBA draft waters this summer. He will not hire an agent, however, leaving open an opportunity for him to return to Arkansas if the feedback he receives from the professional ranks is unsatisfactory. “I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate...
NBA
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

The opening week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season has arrived. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Angels Clubhouse Shocked By Dodgers’ Trade For Craig Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprising move to acquire Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox for AJ Pollock on Friday morning. L.A. now has an eight-time All-Star closer to replace Kenley Jansen while they also opened up room to give more playing time to Gavin Lux, and potentially for Edwin Rios, Jake Lamb and Kevin Pillar, as they each are battling for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
MLB
ESPN

Tommy Davis, 2-time NL batting champion with Los Angeles Dodgers, dies at 83

LOS ANGELES -- Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 83. He died Sunday night in Phoenix, the Dodgers announced Monday. They did not provide a cause of death. They were informed of Davis' death by his daughter, Morgana.
MLB
Cleveland.com

Dodgers bankroll their way back to the top: Joe Noga’s 2022 MLB predictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After an offseason of uncertainty and a 99-day lockout, we’ve arrived on the doorstep of a brand new Major League Baseball season. There is “new” everywhere. From familiar managers such as Bob Melvin leading a new team in San Diego, to fresh-faced prospects such as Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. breaking camp with their new clubs. There’s even an old team playing under a new name, but that’s for another story.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: MLB 2022 Betting Primer

Hosts Geoff Clark and Nathan Beighle connect with Baseball HQ and Sportsbook Wire baseball analyst Brian Rudd for a betting glimpse of the upcoming MLB 2022 season featuring divisional season awards predictions, pennant and World Series picks, best bets and much more. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions...
MLB
