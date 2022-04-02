2022 Texas Rangers World Series, win total, pennant and division odds

The Texas Rangers lost 102 games last season. The Rangers struggled mightily on the road, going 24-57 (.296) on their way to an overall 60-102 (.370) mark and their fifth consecutive losing season.

Texas ranked 28th in MLB in runs scored (3.86 per game) and 24th in runs allowed (5.03). The question is: how far out of those deficits have the Rangers bough themselves? Texas committed more than $500M to new free agents this offseason. Are the Rangers now a somewhat dangerous, big-spending dark horse as far as MLB futures betting goes?

Below, we look at the Texas Rangers MLB futures odds, including their projected 2022 win total and World Series odds at Tipico Sportsbook.

Texas Rangers’ 2022 World Series odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Odds: +7000 (bet $100 to win $7,000)

The Los Angeles Dodgers (+480) are the favorites, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays (+900). The Baltimore Orioles (+30000) and Pittsburgh Pirates (+30000) are tagged with the longest odds.

Fitting somewhere between but well down from the bell-curve middle are the Rangers. At +7000, Texas has an implied probability of winning the World Series of 1.41% or 70/1 fractional odds.

PASS. A 0.5% chance is optimistic for this club, and that would require +20000 odds to even consider.

Texas Rangers’ 2022 playoff odds

Will the Rangers make the playoffs: Yes +600 | No -847

It’s difficult to see the Rangers sneaking into the playoffs as a Wild Card. The near-top-to-bottom talent of the AL East and the also-ran candidates of the Central and West make for too many foes to leapfrog, even if things break right for Texas.

PASS. The No (-847) play is a lean, but it’d take a large-bankroll play and those aren’t often a part of futures packages.

Texas Rangers’ 2022 win total

Over/Under: 74.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

The middle infield has sure been improved with newly signed SS Corey Seager and 2B Marcus Semien. They also brought in OF Cole Calhoun and and OF Brad Miller as upgrades, while RHP Jon Gray and LHP Martin Perez make for new blood in the starting rotation. Relief pitchers RHP Greg Holland and RHP Garrett Richards are key additions to the bullpen.

The Rangers certainly figure to be improved. However, there are so many down-lineup and pitching questions, that it becomes too high of a hurdle to peg Texas as a just-under-.500 club if things go right.

The market has moved the Rangers up a win or two from the opening. Figure 74.5 as being overcooked, and be on the lookout for a 75.5. That’s an Under I’d want to leverage. PASS, but keep an eye on the total as the opener approaches.

Odds to win AL West Division

Houston Astros -170 (bet $170 to win $100)

Los Angeles Angels +330 (bet $100 to win $330)

Seattle Mariners +480 (bet $100 to win $480)

Texas Rangers +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500)

Oakland +2000 (bet $100 to win $2,000)

The lay of the land in the AL West slides any value to the two nearest pursuers of the Astros (Los Angeles, Seattle). The Rangers and Athletics likely won’t come close, because they have too many holes to plug. The Rangers may have the resources if they play above themselves for a couple months. But even then — not worth this return. PASS.

Odds to win American League

Odds: +4000 (bet $100 to win $4,000)

PASS. Texas has certainly added talent, but they are strictly a win-total consideration in what figures to be a hotly contested AL.

