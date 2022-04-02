ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IN

Peru man arrested in molest case

 2 days ago

This from the Pharos Tribune: FORT WAYNE, IN — Police recently arrested a Peru man after they say he drove to Allen County and had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl. Zane T. G. Smith, 23, is now facing two Level 1 felony charges of child molesting, one...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#The Pharos Tribune#Omegle Com
