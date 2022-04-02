ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skamania County, WA

Firefighters respond to ‘large’ fire at Skamania Co. mill

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a large structure fire in Skamania County Friday night. Skamania County Fire District 1 said around 11 p.m. Friday, it responded...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Skamania County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Skamania County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
KARE 11

Minneapolis firefighter injured by smoke explosion while responding to house fire

MINNEAPOLIS — One firefighter was injured by a small explosion while responding to a house fire Saturday in Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 2600 block of Grand Street Northeast just after 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement fireplace. When crews began opening the chimney flue box from outside the home, a small smoke explosion occurred.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Mutual Aid#Structure Fire#Accident#Skamania Co
The Staten Island Advance

Oregon State Police trooper kills self while on duty, shocking small town where ‘everybody knows everybody’

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGW

Friends share memories of woman who died in Salem crash

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends are grieving the loss of four people who were killed when a car crashed into a homeless encampment in Northeast Salem in the early hours of Sunday morning. One of the people who died was 29-year-old Rochelle Zamacona. Her friends from high school...
SALEM, OR
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Inside house where ‘neglected’ 7-year-old died and mother ‘used his inhaler to smoke drugs’

Shocking pictures show how a mother “used her seven-year-old son’s asthma pump to smoke drugs” before he was found dead, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017 after he suffered an asthma attack. The temperature outside at the time was near freezing, at 2 or 3C, and Hakeem was only wearing a top and pyjama bottoms, the jury was told. His mother, Laura Heath, 39, is on trial for the manslaughter of her son, which she denies. Pictures shared with The Independent, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KING 5

One person in hospital, two others in custody after shooting on I-5 forces shutdown

A shootout between two cars on Interstate-5 Saturday afternoon left one driver in the hospital and three in police custody, Washington State Patrol reported. Two cars were driving at a "high rate of speed" northbound on I-5 and began shooting at each other according to WSPD District 2 PIO Rick Johnson. Near SR 518, the two vehicles were involved in a collision with a third vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Woman hit, killed by driver in east Salem, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — A 39-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in east Salem late Thursday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A few minutes before midnight on Thursday, a 911 caller said a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Cordon Road Southeast near Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy