Firefighters respond to ‘large’ fire at Skamania Co. mill

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Deputies are trying to determine if a driver was alone when he drove his car into Lost Lake from the boat launch in Snohomish just before midnight Tuesday. The driver was able to escape the vehicle and swim to the shoreline, where he reported that his...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State Troopers responded to milepost 177 of S.R. 14 in Benton County after a semi-truck and trailer were involved in a rollover accident that put 38 cattle in serious danger. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, ranchers were forced to cut the top of the trailer...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Kennewick on Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD). According to a KPD release, two drivers got into an accident at the intersection of W. 10th Ave and S. Sharron St. at about 1 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS — One firefighter was injured by a small explosion while responding to a house fire Saturday in Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 2600 block of Grand Street Northeast just after 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement fireplace. When crews began opening the chimney flue box from outside the home, a small smoke explosion occurred.
YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
COOS BAY, Ore. - A truck that became stuck in the sand and flipped over underwater when its owner tried to help a stuck friend free their vehicle has been towed out of the water at Horsfall Beach. At around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, a truck became stuck in the...
An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends are grieving the loss of four people who were killed when a car crashed into a homeless encampment in Northeast Salem in the early hours of Sunday morning. One of the people who died was 29-year-old Rochelle Zamacona. Her friends from high school...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people are facing charges after allegedly robbing a Khol’s store in the Hazel Dell area of Vancouver Saturday, taking off in a stolen car, and then shooting at Clark County deputies. Police arrested Joshua Young and Rashawn Anderson on Saturday. According to Vancouver police,...
Shocking pictures show how a mother “used her seven-year-old son’s asthma pump to smoke drugs” before he was found dead, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017 after he suffered an asthma attack. The temperature outside at the time was near freezing, at 2 or 3C, and Hakeem was only wearing a top and pyjama bottoms, the jury was told. His mother, Laura Heath, 39, is on trial for the manslaughter of her son, which she denies. Pictures shared with The Independent, and...
A shootout between two cars on Interstate-5 Saturday afternoon left one driver in the hospital and three in police custody, Washington State Patrol reported. Two cars were driving at a "high rate of speed" northbound on I-5 and began shooting at each other according to WSPD District 2 PIO Rick Johnson. Near SR 518, the two vehicles were involved in a collision with a third vehicle.
FLORENCE, Ore. — Billie Jo Hooton was on a fishing boat off the coast of Florence last weekend when it went down. Now her family wants to share their memories — remembering her as a strong woman, proud to thrive in a demanding profession. Mollie Gower and Brandi...
SALEM, Ore. — A 39-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in east Salem late Thursday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A few minutes before midnight on Thursday, a 911 caller said a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Cordon Road Southeast near Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast.
