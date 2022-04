MANISTEE — Having been founded in 1885, the Lakeside Club — a women's social and service club — is nearly as old as Manistee itself. “Manistee was only 44 years old when the Lakeside Club began, so that tells you how long it’s been a part of Manistee," said Deb Green, club president. "It was started by a Mrs. (Mary) Fairfield, who was a minister’s wife. It was started as kind of a literary club — that was kind of a fashionable thing back then. Then it kind of evolved into being a little bit more of an enlightenment club and a service club."

