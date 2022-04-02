ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

Labelle man killed in hit-and-run along State Road 29 in Hendry County

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198E1k_0exadqPn00

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old Labelle man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking along the shoulder of State Road 29 and F Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:54 a.m. Saturday morning.

A vehicle was traveling north on State Road 29, approaching F Road. The man was walking along the east paved shoulder of State Road 29. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the man either fell or laid down in the northbound State Road 29 painted edge line.

Soon after, the vehicle hit the pedestrian. The driver, who has not been identified, then drove off from the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP officials have requested those with information to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers

7K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WINKNEWS.com

3 die in fiery Charlotte County head-on collision

Three people are dead following a crash in Charlotte County. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday near County Road 74 and Eugene Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup was traveling west on CR-74, also known as Bermont Road while a tractor-trailer was traveling east. The...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Labelle, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Labelle, FL
County
Hendry County, FL
Hendry County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Fhp
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
WESH

Mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

WILDWOOD, Fla. — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody. The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. The 64-year-old had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house in February in Wildwood, Florida.
WILDWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Five arrested in teenage crime spree in Lee County

Five people were busted after authorities say they went on a crime spree. The violent offenses include a single-vehicle crash, a hit-and-run crash, two stolen vehicles, a police chase and numerous burglaries. It began on March 9, when three men and one woman entered a store and stole an employee’s...
LEE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Local Lexus Finance Manager, Saturnia Isles Resident Arrested

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The finance manager for a major Lexus dealership in the area is facing a battery charge after his arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Postin of Savona Winds Drive in Delray Beach — in the community […] The article Local Lexus Finance Manager, Saturnia Isles Resident Arrested appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
WMBB

Several hurt in multiple-vehicle crash north of Bonifay

UPDATE: April 2, 2022 9:24 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, 5 people were hurt in the accident Saturday afternoon. Troopers said a 19-year-old man from Florence, Alabama was driving a pickup truck with three other passengers, The truck was heading north on Highway 79 while the second car, a SUV, […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

Pedestrian hit and killed by FedEx truck in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A pedestrian was hit and killed after being hit by a FedEx truck on 15th Street between Fortune Avenue and Flower Avenue in Panama City on Thursday night, according to the Panama City Police Department. Around 7:45 p.m, a pedestrian was crossing from the south side of 15th Street and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCJB

Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A video posted to social media shows the moment an 18 wheeler crashed into a Levy County school bus critically injuring two girls on Wednesday. The video was posted anonymously to the Twisted Truckers Facebook page. The 10-second video shows the semi-truck headed north on U.S. Highway 19 and a bus is stopped in the road in front. The truck attempts to veer at the last moment colliding with the rear left side of the bus.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy