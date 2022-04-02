ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Want the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition? You Better Put Your Order In

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to get your hands on a 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition, then you better act...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit

87K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

20M+

Views

Related
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Toyota GR Corolla, 2023 BMW i3, 2022 Acura NSX Type S: Today's Car News

The first specs on Toyota's rival to the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Golf R have surfaced, and they're even better than we had expected. The new Toyota GR Corolla arrives this fall with 300 hp, all-wheel drive, and a 6-speed manual transmission. BMW Group will have more than a dozen...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Final Toyota GR Corolla Teaser Is One For The Car Nerds

Toyota has been teasing its all-new GR Corolla since late last year, progressively revealing more and more details to us through cryptic numbers and scripts. One of these saw a commercial for the Toyota GR86 being joined by two Formula Drift GR Supras before a short clip was revealed earlier this week that once again confirmed all-wheel drive while announcing that the hot hatchback would arrive this week. In fact, it's being revealed this evening, March 31st, but we highly doubt that the GR Corolla is part of the world's most elaborate April Fools' joke. That said, Toyota clearly has a sense of humor as is evidenced by the very last teaser, published earlier on Instagram.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Here is the Toyota GR Corolla, Officially

We reported on the leak of the Toyota GR Corolla yesterday, and as expected, the specs we reported on matched up. The 1.6-liter three-cylinder does indeed make 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque and the all-wheel-drive system is, indeed, customizable. Further details include a wide range for peak torque...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akio Toyoda
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Highlander Trims: Which One Should You Buy?

The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the best three-row SUVs on the market and its price makes it competitive with other three-row SUVs in the class. If you’re confused about which 2022 Toyota Highlander trim to buy, you’re not alone. Here are all the Highlander trims available, what they include, and how much they’ll cost you.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Reliable 3-Year-Old Small SUVs That You Can Buy Right Now

Looking for a reliable three-year-old sport utility vehicle that you can actually afford to buy right now? Check out these small SUVs that made Consumer Reports ‘most reliable’ lists repeatedly. There’s an SUV for everyone with luxury options from Lexus to budget-friendly picks from Nissan. Consumer Reports...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin Tires#Corolla#Android Auto#Vehicles#Core And Circuit Edition#Wrx#Gr Corolla#Morizo
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Review, Pricing, and Specs

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross ($22,195 – $26,325) Pro: The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is an affordable SUV with an available AWD system on every trim level in addition to plenty of standard features. Con: Its exterior aesthetics and bland entry-level interior styling leave something to be desired. The 2022...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Avoid These Worst Chevrolet C6 Corvette Model Years

Although the C5 was a big step forward for the Chevrolet Corvette, the C6 was arguably an even bigger one. It not only further improved the C5’s handling and performance, but it also re-introduced the famous ZR1 trim in 205-mph style. And while C5 Z06s are still shockingly affordable, C6s are performance bargains now, too. However, if you want to buy a C6 Corvette, there are some model years you should steer clear of.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2019 Toyota Camry vs. 2019 Mazda6: Which Used Midsize Sedan Is Better?

When shopping for a used mid-size sedan, it’s a wise decision to go with a 2019 model. Generally speaking, cars that are around three years old have taken the largest depreciation hit so you can typically find them priced fairly in the market. Also, most 2019 model cars are up to date when it comes to technology, so you could even get features like Apple Carplay.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does the Toyota RAV4 Hold Its Value?

The Toyota RAV4 is an extremely well-rounded small SUV. Toyota’s compact SUV model has become the best-selling SUV in America because of its affordability, practicality, and excellent gas mileage. Does the RAV4 hold its value over time?. The Toyota RAV4 maintains its value reasonably well over time. The Toyota...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Toyota Corolla, Not a Mazda3

Are you thinking about buying a 2022 Toyota Corolla or a 2022 Mazda3, but can’t decide which compact car to get? The Corolla has multiple advantages in its favor. Here are four reasons to buy a 2022 Toyota Corolla, and not a 2022 Mazda3. 2022 Toyota Corolla has better...
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

Someone Made a 1969 Shelby Out of a 2008 Mustang

Yes, these things do happen. Taking newer cars and adapting older body parts to make them look like vintage vehicles. Some end up looking great. But others… You decide if this mashup of 1969 Shelby Mustang body pieces bonked onto a 2008 Mustang were a success or a dismal failure.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy