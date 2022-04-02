Want the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition? You Better Put Your Order In

Toyota has been teasing its all-new GR Corolla since late last year, progressively revealing more and more details to us through cryptic numbers and scripts. One of these saw a commercial for the Toyota GR86 being joined by two Formula Drift GR Supras before a short clip was revealed earlier this week that once again confirmed all-wheel drive while announcing that the hot hatchback would arrive this week. In fact, it's being revealed this evening, March 31st, but we highly doubt that the GR Corolla is part of the world's most elaborate April Fools' joke. That said, Toyota clearly has a sense of humor as is evidenced by the very last teaser, published earlier on Instagram.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO