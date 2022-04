In the world of college football, there are two types of atmospheres. Some are in small college towns like Pullman or Corvallis where it’s intimate and the football team is a big part of the community. Then there are schools like those in the SEC that are in small towns, but have a big city feel to them because an actual big city is very close by. These are the teams that have an NFL feel to them and win championships most of the time. Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham says the Ducks have the best of both worlds. Eugene has a...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO