MISSOULA — Junior Bergen was still a Montana State football signee at this time last year. It wasn’t until April 14 that the Billings native announced he was flipping to the Montana Grizzlies. Since then, the 2-star prospect helped save UM’s 2021 season by filling some big shoes, was named the team’s offensive MVP and carved out a spot in the history of the Brawl of the Wild as the Griz snapped a four-game skid in the rivalry.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO