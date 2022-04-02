ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felon leads deputies on short-lived pursuit across Kratzville Road

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man led deputies on a chase Friday afternoon, and law enforcement says the pursuit only lasted about 5 minutes. Deputies say they tried to pull over a car in the area of Kratzville Road and Allens Lane, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

Landon E. Marx (FILE: DCSO)

According to law enforcement, the driver was Landon Ellis Marx, a 26-year-old man with an active felony warrant. Officials say the pursuit reached speeds of 45 MPH and and was contained to the area of Kratzville Road and First Avenue.

A police report states Marx’s vehicle eventually became undrivable as he tried to steer through a home construction site. After surrendering to deputies, Marx was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

Law enforcement officials say they found around 25 grams of suspected Cocaine mixed with Fentanyl while searching through his car. Marx is facing charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Felony Warrant / Petition to Revoke Probation.

