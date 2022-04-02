ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When are we likely to see a 4K/UHD Minibox

I know this has probably been answered many times on here, but what is the reason why this hasn’t happened yet. So annoying that I have other 4K TV’s around the house, but can’t watch 4K/UHD programmes via the minibox. There must be a reason why...

digitalspy.com

why has tour DVDs gone out of fashion?

I have been wondering this for a while, especially today i was surprisingly shocked when Steps announced they are releasing their 2021 tour on DVD. But i realised its the first tour DVD i have heard about in years. When Britney was doing her vegas residency, Planet Hollywood said they'd be a DVD when it finished, but never materialised, spice girls no dvd of their 2019 tour, pink used to release a DVD of her tours but her 2019 tour we got an Amazon Prime documentary of her life on tour but no DVD of their tour. and i cant remember hearing about any other tour DVD in years but it used to be the dun thing years ago where tour DVDs were always released after a tour ?
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

A few questions about getting a new mobile phone.

I am looking for a new mobile phone. I've not a clue about the ins and outs of this. I have an old Samsung Galaxy s7 Edge and it's running out of data and I feel if I want to use all the new apps I'd like to now is the time I should switch to a new phone. I'm with Sky Mobile sim only. I'm interested in they're deal for the Samsung Galaxy A12 at £7 a month. But I'm not interested in changing my phone when the 24 month contract ends as I'm not one who feels they must get a better phone all the time. If I like this phone I'll want to stick with it for some time like I've do with all my phones. I've looked at Amazon and saw this phone and it gets quite good reviews. Thing is if I choose to by this phone where's the best place to buy it? I got done with the phone I have now. I got it from Amazon and it said unlocked. It was only when I went abroad and it was giving me the time back home that I realised it was giving the wrong time. So I looked at the information on my phone and found it said that my was from The United Arib Emerits. I have since then found out that over there they block Android and only let you get up to Android 6. I've had this past year been unable to download some apps as now it's something like Android 12 and some apps don't work on a phone with just Android 6. You can flash the phone but it's got so much photoes etc in it and I read about this and found it way to complicated to do and some said they lost stuff. So any advice for someone who knows nothing about new phones,where best to get them and all the rest would be of great help to me. Thanks in advance.
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Freeview ‘IP Fallback’ Multicast Streams Active

It’s one of the most anticipated features for Freeview Play, and it looks like it’ll also make an appearance on YouView too. Testing has been running internally for a number of months and customer support teams at BT have been briefed about an imminent launch; referring to it as ‘wireless Freeview’. IP fallback will help those with less than perfect coverage, swapping out the DVB-T/2 streams depending on signal.
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

Old Mobiles

While moving house I've found a couple of old mobiles - a couple of Sony Ericsson and a Motorola amongst others. Are they likely to be worth anything - even a couple of quid? I've no idea if they still work as the chargers would have been lost/thrown away a long time ago.
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

Epson V350

Following a recent Windows 10 update my trusty V350 no lionger works I have downloaded the latest drivers but they just don't work. Has anyone found a solution to this issue? I have tried numerous sites claiming to host updated drivers none actually appear to. It's very annoying as it's a good quality scanner.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Galaxy A33 specs leak ahead of tomorrow’s official launch

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is scheduled to be officially revealed tomorrow during the company’s Awesome Galaxy A Event, but the phone has already been leaked in full. The device was showcased by two separate leakers who revealed renders of it along with its technical specs. Although the information won’t be confirmed until Samsung officially shows off the phone tomorrow, the A33 seems to be a competent device if the leaked specs are to be believed.
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Samsung Tablet: Can't Open Email Attachments ln Outlook

My mate sent me an email with four attachments that contain typed text only. Unfortunately when l downloaded these attachments on my Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet, they will not open! I moved these files to my drive app, but only the first page of each attachment can be seen.
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

Changing Broadband Provider

We are thinking of changing our Broadband provider which is Plusnet we are currently paying £47.61 a month and getting roughly 32 mBPS. I have just looked Virgin who will charge £24 for the first 18 months and it then will go up to £44 which is still less than we pay now and we would have the option to change again after the 18 months.I was wondering what anyone on here who uses Virgin thinks of them.We have been with Plusnet now since early 2019 but like everyone we need to cut corners with our expenditure and £24 would make a big difference to two pensioners .
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

Which soap characters should have their own action doll?

Mackenzie Boyd with interchangeable plaid shirts. Snoaty-Parker Abi and Officer Craigy Tinkles are due their ones any minute thanks to their EPIC heroism, where oh WHERE would we be without them?🙄. VinceStClair wrote: ». And what outfits should they wear?. I want a Kevin Webster one with his faded purple...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Halogen oven and plug in electricity meter - anyone got both

Interested in how much electricity they use, as I'm currently using a different plug in oven and it is using a BIT amount, scary even.electricity. Google says 75% less, but I'm after actual XkwH in 30mins type figures. I use a halogen oven i find it uses substantially less than...
ECONOMY
digitalspy.com

