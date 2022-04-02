When are we likely to see a 4K/UHD Minibox

I have been wondering this for a while, especially today i was surprisingly shocked when Steps announced they are releasing their 2021 tour on DVD. But i realised its the first tour DVD i have heard about in years. When Britney was doing her vegas residency, Planet Hollywood said they'd be a DVD when it finished, but never materialised, spice girls no dvd of their 2019 tour, pink used to release a DVD of her tours but her 2019 tour we got an Amazon Prime documentary of her life on tour but no DVD of their tour. and i cant remember hearing about any other tour DVD in years but it used to be the dun thing years ago where tour DVDs were always released after a tour ?
Comments / 0