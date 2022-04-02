When are we likely to see a 4K/UHD Minibox

I am looking for a new mobile phone. I've not a clue about the ins and outs of this. I have an old Samsung Galaxy s7 Edge and it's running out of data and I feel if I want to use all the new apps I'd like to now is the time I should switch to a new phone. I'm with Sky Mobile sim only. I'm interested in they're deal for the Samsung Galaxy A12 at £7 a month. But I'm not interested in changing my phone when the 24 month contract ends as I'm not one who feels they must get a better phone all the time. If I like this phone I'll want to stick with it for some time like I've do with all my phones. I've looked at Amazon and saw this phone and it gets quite good reviews. Thing is if I choose to by this phone where's the best place to buy it? I got done with the phone I have now. I got it from Amazon and it said unlocked. It was only when I went abroad and it was giving me the time back home that I realised it was giving the wrong time. So I looked at the information on my phone and found it said that my was from The United Arib Emerits. I have since then found out that over there they block Android and only let you get up to Android 6. I've had this past year been unable to download some apps as now it's something like Android 12 and some apps don't work on a phone with just Android 6. You can flash the phone but it's got so much photoes etc in it and I read about this and found it way to complicated to do and some said they lost stuff. So any advice for someone who knows nothing about new phones,where best to get them and all the rest would be of great help to me. Thanks in advance.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO