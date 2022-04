PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after stepping in front of a car Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was walking across the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17 when he stepped directly in the path of a pickup truck. The truck hit the man and drove to a stop in the median south of the area of collision. Its passengers were uninjured.

