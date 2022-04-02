ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Title Change On The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show saw Kai and Gonzalez defeat Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to win the titles. Kai and Gonzalez had an assist from Wendy Choo, who attacked Dolin...

