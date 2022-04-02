Browns won't push Deshaun Watson to settle civil lawsuits

Deshaun Watson still has 22 civil lawsuits to face. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson has a brand-new team, but he still has 22 civil lawsuits to face. While other interested clubs wanted Watson to settle those suits before a potential trade, the Browns will not push him to do the same, as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com writes.

“That’s up to them,’’ owner Jimmy Haslam said. “He feels very strongly that he did nothing wrong. We have confidence in Deshaun and his legal team. They’ll make good decisions.”

That’s been the position of Watson’s camp too — the quarterback maintains that his overall innocence and refuses to settle. The Browns — who have furnished Watson with a fully guaranteed $230M contract — are on board with that plan.

In the meantime, the NFL will hold off on any possible suspension. The league office wants to avoid a situation where they levy a suspension, then have to adjust it later based on new information. Still, their own investigation continues — at least 10 of the 22 women have filed suit against Watson have spoken with NFL officials.

Watson’s contract calls for just $1M in base pay this year, which would limit any fines imposed against him. Most of Watson’s 2022 money has already been delivered/placed in escrow by way of his signing bonus.

While the Browns wait to see how that all shakes out, they’ll work to find a suitable trade for former starter Baker Mayfield.