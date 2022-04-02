ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Erick Fedde: MRI results encouraging

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Fedde said Saturday that his MRI on his right oblique came back "pretty clean," Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Nationals' Patrick Corbin Named Opening Day Starter

The Nationals have named Patrick Corbin the starter for Opening Day against the New York Mets, according to MASNsports.com’s Mark Zuckerman. The news comes after two dominant outings from Corbin in Spring Training, where he tossed nine total innings without surrendering an earned run while racking up 10 strikeouts. The veteran lefty has a career ERA of 4.09 and a WHIP of 1.31 across nine seasons.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Explains poor results

Melancon has been "toying" with new grips on pitches, explaining his poor results thus far in Cactus League outings, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon is experimenting with new grips on his cutter, two-seam fastball and changeup, the last of which he plans to incorporate more heavily into his mix in 2022. The Diamondbacks' projected closer has allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. Saying he's "not concerned" about the results at this point, Melancon talked about testing multiple grips in the relatively safe environment of spring training action, and he can always revert to previous grips. As for the changeup, he said, "I didn't have a change-up for a long time. I've developed one. My goal is to throw one this year and use it often. That's been a major part of this for me." So, the pitcher feels there's nothing to see here in terms of his Cactus League performance.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers trade Isaac Paredes, draft pick to Rays for outfielder Austin Meadows

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have traded infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Austin Meadows. Meadows, 26, is coming off a season in which he hit 27 home runs and 29 doubles while posting a .234 batting average, a .315 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Shane Greene: Heads to minors

The Dodgers reassigned Greene to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Greene was one of nine non-roster invitees that the Dodgers shipped out of big-league camp with Opening Day just four days away. The 33-year-old righty has 341 career MLB appearances to his name and 67 saves, but he's coming off a rough 2021 campaign split between the Dodgers and Atlanta in which he saw his walk and home-run rates spike considerably. The walk issues persisted this spring, as he issued free passes to two of the six batters he faced in Cactus League play.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Chasen Shreve: Makes Opening Day roster

Shreve told Tim Healey of Newsday on Monday that the Mets have informed him that he's made their Opening Day roster. The Mets will likely make the move official within the next couple of days when Shreve's contract is purchased from the minors. Shreve, who was attending camp as a non-roster invitee, earned his way on the roster after striking out six and permitting just one walk in four no-hit innings during Grapefruit League play. The 31-year-old lefty is back for his second stint with the Mets, after he split the 2018 campaign between New York and St. Louis. He was most recently part of the Pirates organization in 2021, logging 57 appearances for the big club and compiling a 3.20 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 56.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: Secures spot on roster

Manager David Bell said Monday that Farmer has made the Reds' Opening Day roster, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Cincinnati will make Farmer's addition to the roster official by selecting his contract at some point shortly before Thursday's Opening Day game in Atlanta. The right-hander earned a spot in the bullpen after striking out nine and allowing three baserunners over five innings in Cactus League play.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ty Blach: Expected to make team

Blach looks like he's won an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Blach is in camp as a non-roster invitee, so the Rockies will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add him. The 31-year-old lefty owns a 4.99 ERA in 326.1 career major-league innings, striking out just 12.7 percent of opposing batters. He missed the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jake Lamb: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Lamb was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Lamb made a strong case for a roster spot this spring by slashing .333/.379/.667 with two homers, three triples, five runs, two RBI and a walk across 12 Cactus League games. He'll report to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the year but should be in the mix to join the major-league club to provide additional depth at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
MLB

