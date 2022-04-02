ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Should make rotation

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smyly has been told he'll be a starter for the Cubs to begin the season, Jordan Bastian of...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Gold Glove Award Winner Sent Down To Red Sox Minor League Camp

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of low-risk, low-reward moves throughout the offseason to add depth. One of those moves was to sign elite defensive infielder Yolmer Sánchez. Sánchez, 29, won a Gold Glove in 2019 as a second baseman as a member of the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Adbert Alzolay
Person
Wade Miley
FanSided

The Texas Rangers’ trash is, apparently, the New York Yankees’ treasure

The New York Yankees have had a puzzling offseason and, frankly, a puzzling half-decade or so. When GM Brian Cashman isn’t busy blaming the Houston Astros for his team’s bad roster construction from five years ago, he is busy making trades … for players on the trash heap of the Texas Rangers, one of the worst teams in baseball.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Padres 'deep' in Hosmer trade talks, Cubs linked

We're less than a week till Opening Day, but a major trade is generating smoke on the rumor mill. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported overnight the Padres are "deep" in trade talks involving Eric Hosmer. Multiple reports say San Diego is discussing a trade with the Mets. The move, according...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Opening Day Roster Coming Into Focus With Latest Camp Cuts

Cubs' roster coming into focus with latest camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs' Opening Day roster is coming into focus after they made their latest round of spring training camp cuts on Monday. The Cubs spring roster stands at 31 players after they assigned five non-roster...
MLB
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Jesse Chavez makes Cubs' Opening Day roster

Reliever Jesse Chavez has made the Cubs' Opening Day roster as the team selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Chavez was in camp this spring as a non-roster invitee after the Cubs signed him to a minor-league deal last month. He's performed well in Cactus League play, posting a 2.57 ERA with seven strikeouts in four appearances (seven innings).
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Angels Clubhouse Shocked By Dodgers’ Trade For Craig Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprising move to acquire Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox for AJ Pollock on Friday morning. L.A. now has an eight-time All-Star closer to replace Kenley Jansen while they also opened up room to give more playing time to Gavin Lux, and potentially for Edwin Rios, Jake Lamb and Kevin Pillar, as they each are battling for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
FOX Sports

White Sox RHP Lance Lynn leaves spring game with knee issue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night with right knee discomfort. He will be further evaluated Sunday, the team said. Lynn limped off the field after a pitch during the fourth inning against Arizona. The 34-year-old...
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Lance Lynn to Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Start of Season

Lynn to undergo knee surgery, miss start of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without Lance Lynn for the foreseeable future. Lynn, who exited Saturday's Cactus League game with right knee discomfort, has a slight tear in a tendon near his knee, general manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Arizona on Sunday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB

