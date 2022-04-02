ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: Cubs Linked in Padres' Eric Hosmer Trade Talks

Padres 'deep' in Hosmer trade talks, Cubs linked originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We're less than a week till Opening Day, but a major trade is generating smoke on the rumor mill. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported overnight the Padres are "deep" in trade talks involving Eric Hosmer. Multiple...
MLB
The Spun

A’s, Padres Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The San Diego Padres have acquired starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, as first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. According to Feinsand, Oakland will receive 19-year-old infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and 25-year-old pitcher Adrian Martinez for Manaea and minor league reliever Aaron Holiday. Manaea posted a 3.91...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Hyun-il Choi: Signing Contract ‘Wasn’t Difficult’ Decision

When the MLB lockout was ongoing, Spring Training at Camelback Ranch had a much different look this year. Only Minor League players were permitted to work out at the facility, and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that group included Hyun-il Choi, the organization’s 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, .
MLB
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Juan Graterol: Sent to minors cap

The Diamondbacks reassigned Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday. Graterol was one of three players sent to minor-league camp as Arizona pared down its group at big-league camp to 34 with Opening Day four days away. The 33-year-old catcher, who last saw MLB action with the Reds in 2019, is expected to begin the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Reno.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Headed for roster spot

McCarthy is projected to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The lefty-swinging McCarthy can play all three outfield positions, offers a speed element for manager Torey Lovullo, and played well enough to earn a spot. After a 1-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored as the starting center fielder Sunday, McCarthy is 10-for-30 with a home run, triple, double, four RBI, three stolen bases and five runs scored over 12 Cactus League games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Wins backup job

Herrera will be the backup catcher after the Diamondbacks reassigned Juan Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Herrera has been with the organization since 2014 but will be making his first appearance in the majors. He'll back up Carson Kelly, while the Diamondbacks use Daulton Varsho mostly in center field. Herrera is 3-for-16 (.188) this spring and slashed .248/.346/.705 over seven minor-league seasons (393 games).
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Roster spot confirmed

Rios will make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Previous reports indicated that Rios would likely begin the season in the big leagues, and that's now been confirmed. He doesn't seem to have a path to a starting role, but the Dodgers like to give their players' plenty of rest, so he should feature fairly often. That of course assumes he hits better than the .078/.217/.137 line he managed in 60 trips to the plate last season. If his 1.272 OPS through 10 spring games is any indication, that shouldn't be a problem. Rios is talented enough to earn more playing time as the season goes on.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Facing two-week shutdown

Rolison has received two anti-inflammatory shots in his left shoulder and will be shut down for two weeks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Rolison was reassigned to minor-league camp in late March, and he was apparently bothered by his shoulder injury throughout spring training. Although he initially thought that he'd be able to play through the injury, he'll take time to recover since his velocity and results were impacted. The southpaw will likely be placed on the 60-day injured list since he'll require time to build up following his shutdown.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scheduled to pitch Tuesday

Senzatela (lower leg) will pitch in a minor-league game Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela was scratched from a scheduled Cactus League start Sunday, but the Rockies downplayed the issue. Given that he'll pitch again just two days later, it looks as though his injury isn't anything to get too worried about.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Moves to MiLB camp

The Dodgers reassigned Moronta to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Moronta was one of nine non-roster invitees that the Dodgers shipped out of big-league camp with Opening Day just four days away. The 29-year-old righty owns a 2.65 ERA and 29.5 percent strikeout rate over 136 career MLB relief appearances with the Giants, but multiple arm-related issues have limited him to just four big-league innings over the last three years. He'll need to prove his health at Triple-A Oklahoma City before getting a look out of Los Angeles' bullpen.
MLB

