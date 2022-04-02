ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers' Eric Haase: May see more outfield work

With Riley Greene (foot) and Derek Hill (hamstring) both out to begin the regular season, Haase may see more playing time...

Related
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

White Sox, Blue Jays swap catchers in trade

It is not every day that two teams complete a catcher-for-catcher swap trade, but the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays did just that on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the White Sox have acquired Reese McGuire in exchange for Zack Collins. Collins featured in three seasons...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

The opening week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season has arrived. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
MLB
ClutchPoints

A.J. Pollock gets honest on his Dodgers departure

After a three-season run, the Los Angeles Dodgers opted to part ways with A.J. Pollock on Friday. After they watched veteran closer Kenley Jansen decide to sign with the Atlanta Braves in free agency, they elected to ship Pollock off to the Chicago White Sox in return for Craig Kimbrel.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Edwin Ríos Hungry for Opening Day Roster Spot

It’s been quite the spring for the guy some fans call “Big Daddy.” For Dodgers infielder Edwin Ríos, it has to be a relief to come out on a tear this Cactus League season. A standout in the lineup during the team’s championship run in 2020, Ríos struggled mightily in 2021 before being shut down with a shoulder injury.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Slugs first spring homer

Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. The slugger took Chris Bassitt deep in the first inning for his first homer this spring. Soler has been getting a look in the leadoff spot for manager Don Mattingly, an unorthodox choice given his power and .316 OBP last season, but the 30-year-old did post a .354 mark in that category in 2019 for the Royals. If he sticks atop the lineup, Soler would likely trade some RBI for runs over the course of the season, but the Marlins' batting order could be fluid all year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Set for utility role

Espinal got the start at second base and hit ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, going 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored. The 27-year-old hit a surprising .311 with two homers and six steals over 222 at-bats last year, and Espinal heads into Opening Day as the Blue Jays' top infield utility player. Cavan Biggio is hardly a lock to keep the starting second base job, however, and if his 2021 struggles continue, Espinal could once again get more playing time than expected.
MLB
NBC Sports

Why the Phillies could open the season with both Stott and Bohm on roster

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Bryson Stott was back on the field Sunday morning getting one-on-one instruction at third base from infield coach Bobby Dickerson. Easy ones, hard ones, short hops, backhands. Dickerson's fungo bat had a little bit of everything for the young shortstop who in five days is likely to be the Phillies' opening day third baseman.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB

