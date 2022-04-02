ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers' Willi Castro: Role could increase

With Riley Greene (foot) and Derek Hill (hamstring) both out to begin the regular season, Castro may see more playing time in the...

The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees acquire catcher Jose Trevino in three-player trade with Rangers

For the second time in three weeks, the New York Yankees have traded for a backup catcher. The Yankees have acquired backstop Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for righty Albert Abreu and lefty Robby Ahlstrom, both teams announced. Trevino figures to be New York's Opening Day backup catcher. Last...
MLB
Eric Haase
Robbie Grossman
Willi Castro
Riley Greene
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera had cool way of passing torch to Tigers’ top prospect

The Detroit Tigers officially announced that top prospect Spencer Torkelson will make their Opening Day roster in 2022. They let Torkelson know in a pretty cool way, too. When Torkelson was summoned into manager A.J. Hinch’s office, he found Miguel Cabrera there as well. After Torkelson was told he’d made the team, Cabrera gifted him a first baseman’s mitt in a symbolic gesture.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Slugs first spring homer

Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. The slugger took Chris Bassitt deep in the first inning for his first homer this spring. Soler has been getting a look in the leadoff spot for manager Don Mattingly, an unorthodox choice given his power and .316 OBP last season, but the 30-year-old did post a .354 mark in that category in 2019 for the Royals. If he sticks atop the lineup, Soler would likely trade some RBI for runs over the course of the season, but the Marlins' batting order could be fluid all year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Snags Opening Day roster spot

Refsnyder has made the Red Sox Opening Day roster, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports,. The outfielder signed a minor-league deal with a spring training invite in November, batting .185 with three extra-base hits, four runs and two RBI while striking out 11 times over 27 at-bats. Refsnyder produced a slash of .245/.325/.338 with nine extra-base hits and 21 runs in 51 games with the Twins in 2021. The 31-year-old will likely operate as a depth option in the outfield, drawing only the occasional spot start.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Dealt to Detroit

Meadows (quadriceps) was traded to the Tigers on Monday in exchange for Isaac Paredes and a 2022 draft pick, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Meadows was expected to open the year in Tampa Bay as one of the top designated hitter options, but he'll now board a plane to Detroit where he'll share time at DH with Miguel Cabrera. It's also possible that he sees more time in the outfield, especially with Detroit's top prospect, Riley Greene (foot), expected to remain out until June before becoming the team's starting centerfielder. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Meadows is the favorite to open the new campaign as the starting left fielder. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his young career, slashing .234/315/.458 with 27 homers, 106 RBI and four stolen bases in 142 games.
MLB
Detroit Tigers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Dealing with stomach soreness

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Mateo is battling stomach soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Hyde noted that the Orioles don't believe Mateo is dealing with any sort of oblique injury, but the 26-year-old will be sent in for further testing before his availability for Opening Day is determined. Mateo looks set to feature frequently at shortstop this season, though his .236/.281/.364 slash line through his first 237 career MLB plate appearances means he's no lock to keep the job.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Wins backup job

Herrera will be the backup catcher after the Diamondbacks reassigned Juan Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Herrera has been with the organization since 2014 but will be making his first appearance in the majors. He'll back up Carson Kelly, while the Diamondbacks use Daulton Varsho mostly in center field. Herrera is 3-for-16 (.188) this spring and slashed .248/.346/.705 over seven minor-league seasons (393 games).
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Roster chances improve

Perdomo's grip on the starting shortstop position improved after Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that Josh Rojas (oblique) will need weeks to recover. Perdomo appeared to be solidifying a spot as the replacement for the injured Nick Ahmed (shoulder) at shortstop with the versatile Rojas seemingly the biggest threat. Rojas had been penciled in a third base but was also getting starts at shortstop since Ahmed's injury was revealed. Now, with the entire left side of the infield expected to miss the start of the season, it appears Perdomo will open on the Diamondbacks' roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
