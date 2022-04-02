ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alachua by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-02 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Springs, FL
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Orange Springs, FL
City
Fort Mccoy, FL
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust
NBC News

Severe weather across the South

A massive fast-moving storm system produced more than 400 weather warnings across at least sixteen states and more than two dozen reported tornadoes. Now, millions along the East Coast are feeling the storm’s impact. March 31, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 01:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Santa Rosa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN SANTA ROSA COUNTY At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pace, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Point Baker and Roeville around 1250 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...northwestern Mississippi...and western Tennessee. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: DeSoto; Panola; Quitman; Tate; Tunica A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRITTENDEN...DESOTO...EASTERN TUNICA...TATE NORTHEASTERN QUITMAN...NORTHWESTERN PANOLA AND SHELBY COUNTIES At 426 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinckney to near Phillipp to near Crenshaw, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Hernando, Marion, Millington, Senatobia, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Coldwater, Como, Walls, Tunica and Crenshaw. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Collin, Fannin, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Collin; Fannin; Hunt A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNT...NORTHEASTERN COLLIN AND SOUTHWESTERN FANNIN COUNTIES At 946 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Leonard, or 18 miles northwest of Greenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Leonard around 950 PM CDT. Celeste around 955 PM CDT. Wolfe City around 1005 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fannin, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Fannin; Lamar The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar County in north central Texas East central Fannin County in north central Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Honey Grove, or 14 miles west of Paris, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paris, Honey Grove, Blossom, Roxton, Toco and Sun Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Logan, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Clark; Logan; Montgomery; Pike; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas North central Pike County in southwestern Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Eastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 800 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to near Opal, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Glenwood Norman... Oden Blue Mountain... Cardiff Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area Muddy Creek WMA... Stonehouse Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Gravelly... Fourche Valley Mount Magazine... Belleville Havana... Black Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hood, Johnson, Parker, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hood; Johnson; Parker; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Parker County in north central Texas Southwestern Tarrant County in north central Texas Northeastern Hood County in north central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Annetta, or 11 miles southeast of Weatherford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Burleson, Benbrook, White Settlement, Crowley, River Oaks, Everman, Joshua, Edgecliff Village, Aledo, Westworth Village, Annetta, Cross Timber, Edgecliff, Westover Hills, Annetta South, Annetta North and Briaroaks. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 34 and 53. Interstate 20 between mile markers 420 and 438. Interstate 30 between mile markers 1 and 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOOD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Collin, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Collin; Denton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Collin County in north central Texas Southeastern Denton County in north central Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeastern Denton county and Collin county. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible especially across southern Collin county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Wylie, Coppell, The Colony, Southlake, Sachse, Corinth, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Lake Lewisville and Little Elm. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Olympics WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains, including Hurricane Ridge. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy