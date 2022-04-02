Severe Weather Statement issued for Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Collin; Fannin; Hunt A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNT...NORTHEASTERN COLLIN AND SOUTHWESTERN FANNIN COUNTIES At 946 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Leonard, or 18 miles northwest of Greenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Leonard around 950 PM CDT. Celeste around 955 PM CDT. Wolfe City around 1005 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO