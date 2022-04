Gas is already expensive enough, now it has been made even harder with a new scam that could hit you with the swipe of a card. When you pump gas and use a debit card, there already for years has been a worry that information could get stolen. You may have heard about the devices they stick onto the card reader that will pull information, called skimming. Now, scammers are getting even sneakier with a device that could be completely unnoticeable.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO