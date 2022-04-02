ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday forecast: Gusty winds, rainbow weather, NW swell peaks

By Malika Dudley
KITV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade winds will continue to increase and become gusty through the weekend in the 15-25 mph range. Showers will favor windward slopes and, aside from afternoon showers over the Kona...

www.kitv.com

KITV.com

Sunday weather: Winds weaken, front on the way, new swell ahead

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - At 5:33 a.m. HST, the Sun crosses the celestial equator (Earth’s equator projected into space) as its path across the sky (the ecliptic) appears to move farther north. On this day the Sun rises due east and sets due west, and the length of day and night are approximately equal. The equal day and night is where the word equinox comes from. The Latin word aequus means equal, and nox means night. (Source: Bishop Museum Planetarium)
PUKALANI, HI

