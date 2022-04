Daniel Jones has yet to prove he's New York's long-term answer at quarterback, but 2022 offers a new opportunity for both the signal-caller and the Giants. New head coach Brian Daboll is on board to guide Jones in a manner the Giants hope will be similar to the development of Josh Allen in Buffalo. If Daboll can replicate such improvement with Jones, New York will no longer need to contemplate its future under center. But Jones needs to be healthy -- an issue with which he's struggled in his career -- in order to maximize any chance of improvement in 2022.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO