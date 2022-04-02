ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane rolls off runway at NJ airport; no injuries reported

 2 days ago

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A plane rolled off the runway at a general aviation airport in New Jersey, but no injuries were reported, authorities said. The...

Two injured in plane crash at Spanish Fork Airport

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a single-engine plane crashed at the Spanish Fork Airport. Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL the aircraft got caught in the cross winds while landing. It went off the runway before hitting a ditch and flipping over.
Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
Delta pilots land safely after cockpit windshield cracks

Delta Air Lines pilots on Thursday decided to land their jet after its cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet. The crew told passengers on Flight 760, originally headed from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., to remain calm until landing. AUSTIN AIRPORT SENDS OUT FUEL SHORTAGE ALERT AMID 'INCREASED FLIGHT...
Eisenhower Airport receives national recognition for runway improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Eisenhower National Airport received a National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) for their runway rehabilitation and electrical improvements project. H.W. Lochner and Pearson Construction worked together, along with many other local contractors, to work on the project. The main elements of the project included: Runway […]
Landslide hits British family in Australia, 2 dead, 2 hurt

SYDNEY (AP) — A British family of five was caught in a landslide while walking in Australia's Blue Mountains, and the father and 9-year-old son died. The mother and their teenage son were critically injured. The landslide on a walking path at Wentworth Pass, a popular tourist destination in...
CTA train operator pushed onto tracks at Granville Red Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA train operator was shoved onto the tracks at the Granville Red Line station in Edgewater Monday night. Police said the CTA train operator was about to resume his southbound Red Line run at the station above Granville Avenue just east of Broadway, when he heard a voice asking for help in getting a cellphone that had fallen on the tracks. When the operator turned to look at the tracks, someone pushed him from behind and he fell, police said.The operator remained on the tracks until power was cut, and then he was rescued by first responders.Paramedics took the train operator to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition. He felt soreness throughout his body, police said.The Chicago Transit Authority said the operator did not come into extent with the electrified third rail. Trains were delayed for about 30 minutes following the incident. The CTA was working with police to identify the attacker late Monday. Area Three detectives are invesigating.
Fatal Collision Closes Eastbound State Route 4

PITTSBURG (BCN) A fatal traffic collision on State Route 4 in Pittsburg has shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic late Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident was first reported just before 11 p.m. near the Loveridge on-ramp in Pittsburg. The CHP issued a SigAlert closing the...
