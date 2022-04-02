Plane rolls off runway at NJ airport; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA train operator was shoved onto the tracks at the Granville Red Line station in Edgewater Monday night. Police said the CTA train operator was about to resume his southbound Red Line run at the station above Granville Avenue just east of Broadway, when he heard a voice asking for help in getting a cellphone that had fallen on the tracks. When the operator turned to look at the tracks, someone pushed him from behind and he fell, police said.The operator remained on the tracks until power was cut, and then he was rescued by first responders.Paramedics took the train operator to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition. He felt soreness throughout his body, police said.The Chicago Transit Authority said the operator did not come into extent with the electrified third rail. Trains were delayed for about 30 minutes following the incident. The CTA was working with police to identify the attacker late Monday. Area Three detectives are invesigating.

