March 29 is Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day. It is an important day for not only those that bravely served overseas during that time, but also for Americans to take time and reflect and give thanks for those who served but did not return home. Over 9 million Americans saw themselves become veterans during the Vietnam War. It was quite a difficult period in our nation’s history. Veterans then did not receive the same sort of reception that veterans receive today when they arrived back on American soil. On the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the White House issued a proclamation on the matter.

