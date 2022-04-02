ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Travis Konecny: Out versus Maple Leafs

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Konecny (illness) won't play Saturday versus Toronto. With...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Coyotes, Islanders, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Keith Yandle’s Iron Man Streak is going to come to an end on Saturday. It’s a questionable decision that doesn’t make much sense from the perspective that the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t playing meaningful games right now. Arizona Coyotes’ forward Jay Beagle is taking heat from everyone except the Coyotes’ announce crew after attacking Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks. Could the New York Islanders move out some contracts? Finally, were the Boston Bruins ever close to moving Jeremy Swayman?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers make Keith Yandle a healthy scratch, ironman streak ends at 989 games

For the first time in more than a decade, Keith Yandle will be watching his team play rather than suiting up. Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said on Saturday morning that Yandle will be a healthy scratch for the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, ending his ironman streak of consecutive games played at 989.
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres beat Predators, 4-3, on RJ Night; Jeanneret named first star

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To quote Rick Jeanneret, the Sabres were “Good — scary good” on Friday night against the Nashville Predators. They put up four goals against a playoff-caliber team, and they did it in front of a sold-out KeyBank Center. The crowd was loud from the first puck drop to the final horn, and […]
NHL
Travis Konecny
NBC Sports

Hart provides picture-perfect moment for die-hard Flyers fan Brandon Killam

Before taking the net Saturday night, Carter Hart made a dream come true for Flyers fan Brandon Killam. With a big assist from Tori Kimberly, the Flyers' senior manager of community impact, the team welcomed Killam and his parents to the Wells Fargo Center for its game against the Maple Leafs.
NHL
Reuters

Leafs pull away from Flyers; Keith Yandle's streak ends

Auston Matthews scored his 51st goal of the season and the 250th of his career to break a third-period tie as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Morgan Rielly added a goal and two assists for Toronto (44-19-5, 93 points). Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren,...
NHL
FOX Sports

Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Need Cates, Attard & Hodgson in the Lineup

The Philadelphia Flyers are determining what they have for the future of their organization. They are not making the postseason for a second consecutive season and are in the process of undergoing an “aggressive retool,” according to general manager Chuck Fletcher. Interim head coach Mike Yeo is evaluating young players at the NHL level by giving them playing time as well.
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Yardbarker

CBS Sports

