Los Altos High School student dies from possible fentanyl poisoning

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

Mountain View police are conducting an investigation after a Los Altos High School student died from a possible fentanyl poisoning .

The student, who has not yet been identified, was found dead Friday morning, authorities reported in a statement warning parents that deadly drugs may be circulating in the community.

Police said they do not know if other students are in possession of narcotics and are unaware how the student who died got a hold of the drugs. "We have pulled in every available resource to try and bring justice to the student and their family," they declared.

The possible overdose occurred the same day a "Fentanyl Working Group" was put together in the South Bay to address the major public health crisis gripping the Bay Area.

"We have this crisis going on and yes, we have a lot of different components that need to be addressed, but the first and foremost is the fact that we're dealing with human beings," a former addict and member of the group said in a press release.

Often, fentanyl overdoses are accidental, as was the case for Linus Blom, a former Los Gatos High School senior who died after taking a pill he thought was percocet. "Youth across all of all socioeconomic status are at risk," Blom's father stated. "They are subject to the predatory behavior of drug dealers and the fact that it's actually so easy to obtain drugs these days."

To avoid another tragedy, police encouraged parents to take a moment to talk with their children about the severe dangers and consequences of using illegal drugs.

Authorities said they are working quickly to gather more information about how the student's death occurred.

