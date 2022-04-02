ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin

By The Associated Press
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
GENEVA (AP) — The former chief prosecutor of United Nations (U.N.) war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.

In interviews given to Swiss media to mark the release of her latest book, the Swiss lawyer who oversaw U.N. investigations in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia said there were clear war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

She said she was particularly shocked by the use of mass graves in Russia’s war on Ukraine, which recalls the worst of the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

“I hoped never to see mass graves again,” she told the newspaper Blick. “These dead people have loved ones who don’t even know what’s become of them. That is unacceptable.”

Other war crimes she identified in Ukraine included attacks on civilians, the destruction of civilian buildings and even the demolishing of entire villages.

She said the investigation in Ukraine would be easier than that in Yugoslavia because the country itself had requested an international probe. The current International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, visited Ukraine last month.

If the ICC finds proof of war crimes, she said, “you must go up the chain of command until you reach those who took the decisions.”

She said it would be possible to bring even Putin to account.

“You mustn’t let go, continue to investigation. When the investigation into Slobodan Milosevic began, he was still president of Serbia. Who would have thought then that he would one day be judged? Nobody,” she told Blick.

Del Ponte added that investigations should be carried out into possible war crimes committed by both sides, pointing also to reports about the alleged torture of some Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian forces.

This story corrects Del Ponte’s title to chief prosecutor of U.N. war crimes tribunals.

somebody
2d ago

cool I'm all for it so people can get back to their normal life and start their families. Can't have one person threatening every country to kill them and threaten them with high gas prices 😒

Dave Saenz
2d ago

Where was she when Bush lied about WMD'S in Iraq and killed hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians and children??? Oh, thats right. she was getting paid by the U.S. war machine to turn the other way.

Traci Cascadden
2d ago

If it was so easy.. why didn't they "just arrest" Stalin or "just arrest" Hitler? Give me a dam break.

