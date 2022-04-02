2 drivers arrested for DUI, 1 for drugs in Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and another was arrested for drugs at a checkpoint overnight in Chula Vista.

The checkpoint was held in the 600 block of Palomar Street between 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

More than 2,411vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, 453 were screened, and six drivers underwent sobriety tests.

Police cited 18 drivers who were unlicensed or using suspended licenses. One vehicle was impounded.

The CVPD said it will be conducting additional DUI checkpoints throughout the year in its commitment to lowering deaths and injuries on its streets and highways.