Severe Weather Statement issued for Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Collin; Denton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Collin County in north central Texas Southeastern Denton County in north central Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeastern Denton county and Collin county. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible especially across southern Collin county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Wylie, Coppell, The Colony, Southlake, Sachse, Corinth, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Lake Lewisville and Little Elm. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO