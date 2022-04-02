ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-02 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
NBC News

Severe weather across the South

A massive fast-moving storm system produced more than 400 weather warnings across at least sixteen states and more than two dozen reported tornadoes. Now, millions along the East Coast are feeling the storm’s impact. March 31, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Ripley The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oxly to near Peach Orchard, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Naylor and Oxly around 235 PM CDT. Fairdealing around 240 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Milltown, Harviell, Poplar Bluff, Neelyville and Qulin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...northwestern Mississippi...and western Tennessee. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: DeSoto; Panola; Quitman; Tate; Tunica A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRITTENDEN...DESOTO...EASTERN TUNICA...TATE NORTHEASTERN QUITMAN...NORTHWESTERN PANOLA AND SHELBY COUNTIES At 426 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinckney to near Phillipp to near Crenshaw, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Hernando, Marion, Millington, Senatobia, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Coldwater, Como, Walls, Tunica and Crenshaw. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Vincennes. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River south of Terre Haute. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist through late Tuesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Monday /10:00 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Monday /10:00 PM EDT Monday/ was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet Thursday, April 14. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Delta; Fannin; Hopkins; Hunt; Lamar The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hunt County in north central Texas Hopkins County in north central Texas Southern Lamar County in north central Texas Delta County in north central Texas Southeastern Fannin County in north central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wolfe City, or 10 miles northwest of Commerce, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Commerce, Cooper, Wolfe City, Cumby, Campbell, Deport, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Roxton, Ladonia, Tira, Pecan Gap and Neylandville. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 111 and 142. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...65 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties. For the Little River...including Tecumseh, Sasakwa...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding to depths of 2 feet occurs over croplands... pastures... and rural roads along the river. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7 feet on 05/22/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Osborne Fire Weather Concerns Each Day This Week .Fire weather conditions will be a concern nearly every day this week but particularly Tuesday and Wednesday. High winds are expected both days, but especially Wednesday and continuing through the day Thursday. Relative humidity values will range from 15 to 25 percent for most of the area Tuesday, and around 20 percent across portions of north central Kansas on Wednesday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 018 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. * WINDS...Northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * TIMING...Wednesday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Collin, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Collin; Denton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Collin County in north central Texas Southeastern Denton County in north central Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeastern Denton county and Collin county. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible especially across southern Collin county. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Wylie, Coppell, The Colony, Southlake, Sachse, Corinth, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Lake Lewisville and Little Elm. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

