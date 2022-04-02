ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas sports wagering bill earmarks 80% of state revenue to pro sports stadium

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBXCZ_0exaUucY00

Rep. John Barker, R-Abilene, ushered through the Kansas House a bill opening Kansas to legal sports gambling under a system operated by casinos and regulated by the Kansas Lottery. The Kansas Senate hasn't voted on the bill. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas House passed a bill allowing casinos to operate sports betting operations and to earmark 80% of state tax revenue from the new gaming business to a special fund for financing of a professional sports facility.

The Kansas Senate didn’t take up the sports wagering legislation before adjourning until April 25 for the wrap-up portion of the session.

After five years of wrangling on the issue, the House pushed Senate Bill 84 across the finish line Friday night with a surprise amendment dedicating a majority of state revenue from online and in-person betting on sports to bonds for construction, renovation or expansion of sports facilities. The state’s four casinos — established under control of the Kansas Lottery — would operate the sports books.

The stadium provision was slipped into the package negotiated by three House and three Senate members at the request of House leadership. The decision coincided with comments by executives from the Kansas City Chiefs about evaluation of proposals to build an NFL stadium on the Kansas side of the state line with Missouri. Gov. Laura Kelly, in an interview, said she’d welcome the Chiefs to Kansas.

Sporting Kansas City, a team in the MLS, has a stadium in Wyandotte County.

“If we could add another team, that would be great,” said Rep. John Barker, the Abilene Republican and chief negotiator for the House on sports wagering.

In the House, the bill survived an attempt to inhibit passage by sending it back to a committee. It finally cleared the House on a 63-49 vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7ESY_0exaUucY00

Rep. Louis Ruiz, D-Kansas City, Kansas, endorsed Senate Bill 84 legalizing sports gambling in Kansas. The measure would dedicate 80% of state revenue to a special fund to help attract a professional sports team to Kansas. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

“This was truly a work of compromise of the House and Senate,” said Rep. Louis Ruiz, a Democrat from Kansas City, Kansas. “It’s something we’ve been wanting for a long time.”

Opposition came from representatives skeptical of handing spending authority of the professional sports fund to the Legislative Coordinating Council, which is a mixture of House and Senate leaders from both political parties. Other lawmakers objected on philosophical, moral or financial grounds.

“There is no reason we turn it over to the finance council, who hadn’t told us about it until it came up in the last few minutes of the last day of the session,” said Rep. Henry Helgerson, D-Wichita.

Rep. Francis Awerkamp, a Republican from St. Marys, said he was troubled by state government’s eagerness to encourage sports betting to Kansas.

“From my perspective, this is written for the casinos, by the casinos and of the casinos. Everything in it is a sweetheart deal for them,” he said.

Rep. Steve Howe, R-Salina, said he opposed expansion of gambling in Kansas because it would encourage “sins of greed” and would potentially facilitate addictive behavior damaging to the welfare of families and communities.

The 10% tax on sports wagering revenue in the Kansas bill was paltry compared to tax rates on casino sports book betting in New York at 51%, Pennsylvania at 36%, Tennessee and Arkansas at 20% and Maryland at 15%, said Rep. Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson.

“Great for casinos. Bad for taxpayers,” Waggoner said. “Our goal as a Legislature should be to make a good deal for the voters. We’re not here for casinos. We’re not here for the lobbyists. This bill should be rejected.”

The original estimate of annual revenue from sports betting in Kansas indicated the state could collect $1.8 million in 2023, $6 million in 2024 and reach $10 million in 2025.

“This doesn’t pass, Kansas gets nothing,” said Rep. Ken Corbet, R-Topeka. “We need to find some way to make some money.”

Rep. Brett Fairchild, R-St. John, said the ideal approach would be to abandon state-operated gambling operations and let companies or individuals open private casinos. He said he supported the bill because allowing people to voluntary gamble on sports under a system regulated by the state was “better for the cause of liberty than prohibiting gambling all together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hhpee_0exaUucY00

Rep. Henry Helgerson, D-Wichita, failed in an attempt to derail a bill establishing legal sports gambling in Kansas because it would earmark 80% of state tax revenue to a fund controlled by House and Senate legislative leaders. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Under the bill, the Kansas Lottery and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission would share oversight of sports wagering conducted through the four state-owned casinos. Each casino could operate up to three online sports wagering platforms. The bill would require state background investigation of platforms preferred by the casinos to begin by Aug. 15. Rules and regulations for advertising of sports betting would be in place by Jan. 1, 2023.

Betters on the casinos’ platforms would have to be physically located in Kansas to submit a wager. The casinos could enter marketing agreements with professional sports teams, including placement of kiosks at the team’s facility to allow fans to place bets.

The casinos could enter marketing agreements with 50 businesses and entities, with one-fifth of the total reserved for nonprofit organizations. Sports gamblers involved in state-sanctioned betting would have to be 21 years old.

The proposed law would require $750,000 annually in state gambling tax revenue be diverted to the White Collar Crime Fund. In addition, 2% of state revenue from sports betting would go to the Problem Gambling and Addiction Grant Fund.

The remainder would be funneled to the Attracting Professional Sports to Kansas Fund. The State Finance Council could pledge all or part of the fund to pay principal or interest of any bond issued by the state or a municipality for construction, rehabilitation or expansion of a professional sports team’s primary facility or a related development at that primary facility.

The bill would enable any federally recognized Native American tribe to submit a request to the Kansas governor and Kansas Lottery director to operate a sports book “under the substantially same terms and conditions” that were applied to the state’s four casinos.

In addition, the legislation adopted by the House authorized wagering exclusively in Sedgwick County on “historical” horse races. Other states offering this form of gambling rely on video of thousands of past races that enable gamblers to place bets on the outcome. Operators could install no more than 1,000 horse-race machines. Bets on these races couldn’t be placed over the internet or by cellular telephone. This type of gambling wouldn’t be allowed at facilities offering live or simulcast greyhound races.

The post Kansas sports wagering bill earmarks 80% of state revenue to pro sports stadium appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Kobach, Kansas AG and Legislature to blame for voting law legal costs, representatives say

TOPEKA — With Kansas on the hook for $1.9 million in legal fees stemming from a costly battle over a controversial voting law touted by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, state representatives cast blame Wednesday on the attorney general and themselves for allowing the situation to reach this point. Kobach persuaded lawmakers in 2013 […] The post Kobach, Kansas AG and Legislature to blame for voting law legal costs, representatives say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate launches effort to legalize medical marijuana by end of session

TOPEKA — Retired Holton mechanic Jim Ricketts is a criminal. That’s just because the 71-year-old relies on marijuana every night to ease the pain of injuries suffered in a pair of car crashes, including one that broke his neck. Smoking pot allows him to sleep at night. Ricketts attended a Senate hearing Wednesday on legislation […] The post Kansas Senate launches effort to legalize medical marijuana by end of session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
City
Abilene, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
City
Kansas City, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate passes $22.8B spending plan with pay raise for state workers, no food tax relief

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate adopted a $22.8 billion state spending plan Wednesday that provides a 5% pay raise for state employees, doesn’t account for any reduction in the state sales tax on food, and leaves the state general fund with a balance of $359.6 million. The budget bill also invests $245 million in disability […] The post Kansas Senate passes $22.8B spending plan with pay raise for state workers, no food tax relief appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

After change of heart, Kansas representatives reverse amendment for more special education funding

TOPEKA — Kansas representatives went back and forth on an amendment Tuesday, ultimately rejecting an opportunity to fund state special education at the long-desired 92% mark. Public schools in Kansas cover the costs of special education out of their operational budgets and apply for reimbursement from the amount the Legislature appropriates for that year. State […] The post After change of heart, Kansas representatives reverse amendment for more special education funding appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Waggoner
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House map plan raises concerns about Leavenworth County, LGBTQ representation

TOPEKA — Kansas representatives began deliberation Wednesday on a proposed map redrawing House districts, taking a slower approach to the task than their counterparts across the rotunda. More than 50 people submitted testimony to the House Redistricting Committee urging modifications to the map titled Freestate 3, with debate largely centered around Leavenworth County districts, LGBTQ […] The post Kansas House map plan raises concerns about Leavenworth County, LGBTQ representation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Gambling Addiction#Gambling Commission#The Kansas House#The Kansas Lottery#The Kansas Senate#The Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas Reflector

Senate bill would force Kansas school districts to repay teachers for classroom supplies

TOPEKA — Sen. Caryn Tyson says public schools and legislators for too long have ignored complaints from teachers who feel compelled to pay for classroom materials out of their own pockets. Tyson, a Republican from Parker, told members of the Senate Education Committee this week that she and her husband donate money so teachers can […] The post Senate bill would force Kansas school districts to repay teachers for classroom supplies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Big Lie huckster peddles bogus election conspiracies with Kansas lawmakers at Topeka church

TOPEKA — Douglas Frank entertained a church crowd in Topeka with bogus conspiracies about hacked voting rolls, fake ballots, machines secretly connected to cellphone towers and a plot by technocrats to predetermine the outcome of elections. The March 15 performance followed a presentation hours earlier before the House Elections Committee, where the Republican chairman admonished […] The post Big Lie huckster peddles bogus election conspiracies with Kansas lawmakers at Topeka church appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Representatives move to ban Kansas sanctuary cities in response to Wyandotte County act

TOPEKA — The Kansas House is approving a measure that would prohibit “sanctuary cities,” areas where the municipal governments have rules blocking cooperation with federal authorities investigating undocumented immigrants. The initiative, initiated by Attorney General Derek Schmidt, is a response to action taken by the Unified Government of Kansas City/Wyandotte County to authorize municipal photo identification […] The post Representatives move to ban Kansas sanctuary cities in response to Wyandotte County act appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House takes brief hiatus after approving more than two dozen bills

TOPEKA — The Kansas House concluded business before a short break in the session Wednesday by passing more than two dozen bills, including proposals to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, final approval of an education mega bill and passage of both legislative maps. Representatives will break until Monday but made sure to first […] The post Kansas House takes brief hiatus after approving more than two dozen bills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Election fraud conspiracies in Kansas Legislature threaten to demoralize voters, harm Republicans

Let’s step back from objective truth and reality for a moment to state the obvious: Claiming that Republicans nationwide are victims of pernicious voter fraud is pretty effective politically. It allows the party to motivate its voters through grievance, it casts suspicion on hardworking elections officials whose jobs are understood by few, and it allows […] The post Election fraud conspiracies in Kansas Legislature threaten to demoralize voters, harm Republicans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy