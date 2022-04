SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested in connection with two fires at an under-construction home in Universal City and the injury of a firefighter, records show. Police said a fingerprint left on a Zippo lighter fluid can led to the arrest of Charles David Flynn, 17. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of arson, one count of arson and bodily injury, and two counts of burglary of a building, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

UNIVERSAL CITY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO