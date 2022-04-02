UPDATE: Driver, 26, Killed When SUV Hits Tree, Bursts Into Flames Off Garden State Parkway

The fatal crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. on the northbound GSP in Clifton, NJSP said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A 26-year-old driver was killed when her SUV ran off the Garden State Parkway, hit a tree and burst into flames overnight, State Police confirmed.

Tiesha A. Jackson, 26, of Newark was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:40 a.m. crash Saturday, April 2, on the northbound parkway in Clifton, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.

Jackson's Hyundai Santa Fe veered off the left side of the road and hit a tree on the median before it was engulfed in fire in the area of mile marker 153.7, Slota said.

