Zucker still being evaluated, out against Avalanche

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) With injury luck that is starting to rival Beau Bennett, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker is going to again miss time.

Per Mike Sullivan, there is still no answer on how long or what is nagging at Zucker following a nasty collision into the boards on Thursday.

Sullivan said on Saturday that Zucker is still being evaluated, but will miss the Saturday afternoon game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Zucker suffered what is likely a lower body injury in his first game back after recovering from core muscle surgery.

With 5:33 of ice time on Thursday, Zucker played about a single period before being helped off the ice.

Zucker did record an assist on the Penguins’ opening goal.

Sullivan said that they will likely have more information upon returning to Pittsburgh.

Sullivan did add that the team is hopeful they will receive good news from the medical staff upon return.