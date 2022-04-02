ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin & Danielle Jonas New Bestselling Children’s Book Is A Must-Have — & You Can Snag It For 10% Off

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas Tsuni/Everett Collection.

The Jonas Brothers are a plethora of things: musicians, actors, fathers, and now Kevin Jonas is a children’s book author. Both he and his wife Danielle Jonas wrote a touching children’s book that’s on sale on Amazon for a limited time!

Danielle and Kevin said what inspired them to write the now-bestselling children’s book, telling Amazon Live, “The inspiration was kind of a true story in a way, but we kind of changed it for the book. Our oldest daughter Alena was having a dance recital and getting very nervous, practicing every day to the point where she was getting very critical of herself and kind of forgot why she was doing [a] dance in the first place, which was to have a great time. This is what the book is all about – overcoming some of those anxieties and fears, but at the same time, getting together with the people you love and remembering to have a good time with whatever you’re doing.”

Courtesy of Razorbill Razorbill.

There’s a Rock Concert in My Bedroom is a now bestselling children’s book written by both Kevin and Danielle that follows the “joy of music, the power of family, and facing your fears.”

Illustrated by Courtney Dawson, the 40-page book is perfect for any child but specifically great for kids aged four to eight.

In the same Amazon Live interview, the pair said what they want people to take away from it, saying, “I think that we want to reiterate that we, as parents, really wanted to build our kids up and remind them to have a good time with what they are doing. Whatever they are getting into – whether it’s soccer, doing math homework – just have fun with it, make a game out of it, and don’t take it too seriously when things aren’t on the level they have to be. Their families are there to support you, and a lot of people go through stage fright. Build them up as much as you can.”

Danielle and Kevin met in The Bahamas back in 2007, marrying two years later on Long Island, NY. They have two daughters together named Alena Rose, 9, and Valentina Angelina, 5.

