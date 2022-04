A local llama with dreams of making it big is well on her way. Eclipse, a llama from Western New York made it to the final round of the Cadbury bunny tryouts. How did she do?. Eclipse was born on a farm in Gowanda where she became best friends with her owner and caretaker 16-year-old Diego Camacho, who actually has 6 llamas he bought with his own money. "After her mom died I bottle fed her and kept bottle feeding her until I eventually bought her," Diego told Observer Today.

ANIMALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO