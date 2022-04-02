ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Texas student harassed former girlfriend with at least 2,000 emails, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxTWM_0exaTS8X00
Student arrested: Adrian Perez, 18, was charged with harassment, booking records show. (Webb County Sheriff's Office)

LAREDO, Texas — A Texas high school student is accused of harassing his former girlfriend with at least 2,000 emails, multiple calls from private telephone numbers and posts from fake social media accounts, authorities said.

Adrian Perez, 18, of Laredo, was charged with harassment, according to Webb County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

On Tuesday, a United Independent School District police officer at United South High School in Laredo was contacted by a student, who said her former boyfriend, identified as Perez, had been harassing her through the school’s email, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

After the couple broke up two months ago, the female said Perez began emailing her 10 to 15 times each day, the newspaper reported. Police discovered that Perez called the girl from a private number several times daily, according to an arrest affidavit.

Although the girl blocked Perez from her social media accounts, the man allegedly created fake profiles to contact her, the Morning Times reported.

According to court documents, Perez allegedly told the victim, “I stalked you last night. I was at your place to try to spy on you.”

The student told police she felt afraid of this specific email because she believed that Perez was stalking her, according to the Morning Times.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

59K+

Followers

101K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Follow FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Law & Crime

Texas Woman Accused of Murdering ‘Possibly Pregnant’ 16-Year-Old Girl Identified as ‘Live in Girlfriend’ of Alleged Accomplice

Authorities in Texas announced on Thursday that a second suspect in the alleged murder of a teenager last weekend is under arrest. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that 24-year-old Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp was arrested around 3:40 a.m. at residence in Liberty Hill, which is more than a four-hour drive away from the Beaumont-area crime scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Police#Texas High School#Stalking#Harassing#United Independent School#United South High School#The Laredo Morning Times#Uisd#The Morning Times#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy