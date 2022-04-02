ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Softball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Kelly Grove and Joceyln Nazario combined to throw a three-hit shutout to lead East Brunswick to a 10-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. Nazario struck out...

