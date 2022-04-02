ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gary Bowyer: Salford are in the mix for a play-off place after Hartlepool win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asfqJ_0exaSyMi00

Salford boss Gary Bowyer admitted to having one eye on the play-offs after his side made it four straight wins with a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

The Ammies are now two points and two places adrift of the top seven with seven games to go.

They face Port Vale on Tuesday before meeting Harrogate on Saturday in a pivotal week.

“All round I felt we managed the game well, withstood some pressure and looked strong,” said Bowyer.

“One team sometimes comes from late into the play-offs and we are in the mix now. I’ve been around long enough to know what happens and we will enjoy this win and the manner of the goals, but we look at Tuesday now.

“We have seven games to go, a hell of a lot of points to play for. We’ve had 39 games and there’s no-one getting carried away. We did the same on Tuesday night and said ‘well done’ and we know there’s things we can do better.”

Two spectacular first-half goals earned Salford the points.

Corrie Nbada fired a low drive into the bottom corner from 20 yards to open the scoring but he was upstaged by right-back Jason Lowe nine minutes later as he struck a rising drive, high past goalkeeper Ben Killip from distance.

Bowyer added: “It’s quite a unique conversation now when we talk about the goalscorers.

“We are delighted for Corrie as it’s his first goal and to score like that with his right foot, it shocked him!

“We spoke about getting our full-backs out and we knew we could have an opportunity with Jason Lowe getting forward, but not in the manner he did in the top corner from that distance.

“We moved him to right-back as a necessity and now he’s got two assists and a wonder-strike.

“But all in all it is a pretty good afternoon for us.”

Pools have one win in six and sit mid-table in their first season back in the EFL after four years in the National League.

Their season is in danger of meekly petering out, and boss Graeme Lee said: “One team looked like they had something to play for, one didn’t. It’s disappointing.

“We want to go out there with nothing to lose and have a bit of enjoyment on the pitch, but instead it was far from enjoyable.

“None of us would enjoy that. You need to work hard and win headers and second balls and have desire to run forward and get in the box.

“We speak about the season and the main priority was staying the League and that’s fantastic what the players have done, but that’s not enjoyable.

“It looks like it’s end-of-season syndrome. If your mindset isn’t right, then performances and results like this happen.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Salford continue League Two play-off push with comeback victory over Walsall

Salford City continued their play-off push by coming from behind to beat Walsall 2-1. The Ammies, unbeaten in eight games heading into the fixture, started promisingly with Matty Lund and Theo Vassell spurning opportunities for an early opener. The home side’s wastefulness was then punished when Rollin Menayese’s scuffed strike...
SPORTS
newschain

Bradford make it back-to-back away wins with victory at Hartlepool

Two goals in six second-half minutes secured back-to-back wins for Bradford as they claimed a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool. Matty Foulds’ opener arrived in the 70th minute before defender Yan Songo’o flicked in a crucial second shortly afterwards to inflict the first home league defeat on Graeme Lee since he took over as Pools boss in December.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Salford dressing room full of smiles after their biggest EFL victory

Salford have been backed to extend their unbeaten run after hitting five past struggling Scunthorpe in their biggest EFL win. Brandon Thomas-Asante scored a first career hat-trick, striker Matt Smith opened the scoring with a trademark header and Stephen Kelly curled in a cracker in a 5-1 rout of the rock-bottom Iron.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bowyer
Person
Jason Lowe
newschain

Graeme Lee praises Hartlepool’s resilience following comeback win at Newport

Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee praised the resilience of his side after they bounced back from a midweek League Two defeat to Bradford to beat Newport 3-2 at Rodney Parade. Omar Bogle’s own goal gave the hosts an early lead before Jamie Sterry and Luke Molyneux fired the visitors ahead. Robert Street equalised only for Neill Byrne to seal all three points for the visitors.
SOCCER
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford#Hartlepool
newschain

Northampton boss Jon Brady remaining grounded after victory over Hartlepool

There was no danger of Northampton boss Jon Brady getting carried away after his promotion-hunting team returned to winning ways with a 2-0 League Two victory over Hartlepool. After a stuttering run of form, goals in either half from Sam Hoskins and Chanka Zimba ensured the Cobblers kept their noses in front of the chasing pack in a hotly-contested promotion battle.
SOCCER
newschain

Port Vale close in on play-offs with win at Bradford

Play-off chasing Port Vale made it three wins on the bounce with a 2-1 victory at Bradford. Ben Garrity and James Wilson were on target to leave Vale within two points of the top seven. Bradford keeper Alex Bass tipped away Brad Walker’s free-kick before winger David Worrall twice went...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Port Vale stay outside play-offs after stalemate with Exeter

Port Vale missed a chance to break into the play-off places as automatic promotion chasers Exeter achieved a 0-0 Sky Bet League Two draw at Vale Park. Vale, still with assistant boss Andy Crosby in charge with manager Darrell Clarke on compassionate leave, needed a fourth straight win to climb into the top seven.
SOCCER
newschain

Gulls keep play-off hopes alive with comfortable home win

Torquay kept their outside hopes of a place in Vanarama National League play-offs alive with a comfortable 3-0 win over Weymouth. The Gulls went ahead after 12 minutes when Stephen Wearne cut inside from the left and fired home into the bottom corner of the net. And they doubled their...
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale. The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature. Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all...
SOCCER
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy