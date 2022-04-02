ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Review: In “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood,” nostalgia becomes rocket fuel

By Caroline Siede
fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This review originally ran as part of our coverage of the SXSW Film Festival. It has been expanded and republished timed to the film's premiere. "Apollo 10½" is now streaming on Netflix. Chicago - Richard Linklater returns to his beloved rotoscoping animation format for this sweet...

www.fox5ny.com

TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More in April 2022

Better Call Saul is almost back, and you know what that means: Better call off your plans and make room for some great TV. The Breaking Bad prequel kicks off its sixth and final season on AMC on April 18, after finally dropping Season 5 on Netflix on April 4. On top of that exciting return, April also brings the final seasons of two Netflix hits — Ozark and Grace and Frankie — plus new seasons of Barry on HBO and Russian Doll on Netflix. New shows are in the pipeline, too, like FX's Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu and Roar on Apple TV+. You'll find them all in our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Apollo 10 1/2’ Review: NASA Sends a Kid to the Moon in Richard Linklater’s Bittersweet Animated Delight

“Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” introduces itself as a fantastical adventure about a Houston fourth-grader who’s plucked out of school for a confidential NASA mission in the spring of 1969 (those wacky scientists accidentally built the lunar module too small for an adult), but Richard Linklater’s first animated feature since “A Scanner Darkly” isn’t really a story about a kid who secretly paved the way for Neil Armstrong, or even a story about a kid who had any special interest in the stars above. In fact, this semi-autobiographical sketch isn’t really a story at all so much as a sweetly effervescent string of Kodachrome memories from the filmmaker’s own childhood — the childhood of someone who was born in a place without any sense of yesterday, and came of age at a time that was obsessed with tomorrow.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

SXSW Red carpet recap! Trevor Scott chats with Richard Linklater about "Apollo 10 1/2"

Writer-director Richard Linklater premiered his latest film at SXSW over the weekend. "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood" was inspired by a formative moment in Linklater's childhood living near NASA in Houston at the height of the space race in 1969. This animated epic is a blend a mix of fantasy, nostalgia, and pure imagination. Trevor Scott was on the red carpet to chat with Linklater about his latest work and Austin actor Glen Powell.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

SXSW is back, and so is Richard Linklater. Next stop: the moon, in 'Apollo 10 1/2'

On July 20, 1969, the world gathered around screens for an almost holy communal experience. A man walked on the moon. Thanks to a camera, everyone saw heaven from their seats. Now, we won’t say that pulling off the first in-person South by Southwest Film Festival since 2019 is the same thing as one giant leap for mankind. But there’s a certain satisfying symmetry to “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” premiering during SXSW on March 13 at Austin’s Paramount Theatre.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Animated Childhood of Milo Coy in Apollo 10½

Milo Coy is living every homegrown artsy Austin kid's dream – for his first movie role, he was cast as the lead in a Richard Linklater movie. The director behind classics such as Slacker and School of Rock is finally back with a beautiful and incredibly personal coming-of-age comedy, where Coy stars as a kid growing up in Houston in 1969, when NASA and the space race were the talk of the town.
AUSTIN, TX
