US providing Ukraine with supplies in case Russia uses chemical weapons

By Rich Calder
New York Post
 2 days ago

The United States is providing Ukraine with gas masks, hazmat suits and other supplies to protect it from a possible chemical or biological weapons attack from Russia.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the assistance on Friday. She said it was being provided in light of warnings that Russia could use such weapons to counter Ukraine’s stiff resistance during the invasion and might be plotting a “false flag’ operation to justify such an attack.

“In an effort to assist our Ukrainian partners, the U.S. government is providing the government of Ukraine lifesaving equipment and supplies that could be deployed in the event of Russian use of a chemical or biological weapon,” said Psaki, confirming an earlier POLITICO report.

It was unclear Saturday how much protective equipment and other supplies have been sent by the US or how much it intends to provide.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the US is sending Ukraine supplies in case Russia uses chemical weapons.
The U.S. is sending Ukraine gas masks, hazmat suits, and other supplies as there is growing fear of a Russian chemical weapons attack.
President Joe Biden has promised the U.S. would respond if Russia attacks Ukraine with chemical weapons.

The materials are expected to go to Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, which requested help from of the U.S. and its allies.

A National Security Council spokesperson told POLITICO the assistance won’t “compromise our domestic preparedness.”

The White House has not provided evidence that Russia is planning such an attack, but President Biden last week said the US would respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin used chemical weapons in the invasion of Ukraine.

It’s unclear how much assistance the US has provided Ukraine, but officials say it won’t compromise US preparedness.
Russia has also accused Ukraine of preparing a chemical weapons attack.

“We would respond if he uses it, but the nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use,” Biden said at a press conference in Brussels.

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of preparing to use chemical weapons, also without providing evidence. However, US officials insist that claim is a lie and may indicate that Russia is preparing to do so itself.

With Post wire services.

