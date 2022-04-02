ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police awaiting cause of death for hiker found in Griffith Park

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Police have yet to launch an investigation into the discovery of a hiker's body in Griffith Park, authorities told City News Service on Saturday.

"We're waiting for the coroner's office to confirm a cause of death," according to a spokesperson at the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, who had been reported missing two weeks ago, was found Thursday near the merry-go-round in the east end of the park, with his dog by his side.

The dog was described as being tired and hungry, KNBC4 reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called just after 7:10 p.m. Thursday to assist park rangers in recovering the body, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.

Hernandez, 29, had last been seen in the park at about 2:30 a.m. on March 16, driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer.

