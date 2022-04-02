ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

April Veteran Flag to honor Sgt. Michael P. Cassidy

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago

During the month of April, the 32nd Lights for Peace flag to fly at the Fort Taber - Fort Rodman Military Museum honors the memory of Sgt. Michael Patrick Cassidy, who served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, as well as serving his local community as a Sgt. on the New Bedford Police Department.

Sgt. Cassidy was born in New Bedford on July 15, 1968, the son of Stephen and Barbara (Cairns) Cassidy of Fairhaven. He attended high school at Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School and graduated with the class of 1986.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in August 1986 and went on to serve in Operation Desert Storm. Cassidy was stationed in Kaneohe, Hawaii, as part of the 1st Battalion, 3rd Division Marines, 1st Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Fleet Marine Force. He served a total of 5 years, 11 months, and 19 days in the active-duty USMC, earning the rank of Sgt. (E-5), then continued to serve as a reservist for an additional 2 years.

Cassidy joined the New Bedford Police Department in 1994, serving in many roles throughout his distinguished career. Initially working as a patrolman, then working his way up to serve in the Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation, and Firearms.

Mike married his wife, Deborah A. (Fontaine) Cassidy on May 13, 2000, and they later welcomed a daughter, MacKenzie Cassidy. According to his wife, Mike was always there to help people, both on and off the job. He gave his time willingly and generously including “teaching kids martial arts, participating in fundraising events including Shop with a Cop, Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer, pedaling in the Police Unity Tour, buying local homeless hot meals and providing them with clothing,” just to name a few. “Mike was always there to lend a helping hand to everyone in need.” She explained that Mike was a very humble man and never wanted the spotlight on him. “He was our hero. We miss him every day.”

During his tenure on the police department, he received two life-saving awards, many citations, and accreditation for his military and police service from the City of New Bedford, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the United States Senate. He was also a recipient of the American Red Cross Real Heroes Award. Sgt. Cassidy also taught the use of force/defensive tactics and was a CPR and firearms instructor. He taught Kenpo Karate for many years and was a 5th-degree black belt.

Sgt. Cassidy earned the following decorations, medals, and citations throughout his military career: the Rifle Badge, Letter of Appreciation, Meritorious Mast, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Southeast Asia Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and a Letter of Commendation.

“This is a tremendous loss to our department and to the City of New Bedford as we all know Sgt. Cassidy was a proud Officer who served the people of this city with his whole heart,” said Police Chief Paul Oliveira in a statement when the department announced his passing, “Sgt. Cassidy loved being a Police Officer and went above and beyond to impact the lives of others in a positive way.”

Cassidy:New Bedford police officer dies from COVID-19, department says

It was just three years before his passing that Cassidy was recognized by the department as a “life-saver” after he performed CPR on a Market Basket cashier who had slumped over her register. He was off duty at the time but was the first at the scene and did what he was trained to do.

Cassidy had previously been recognized as a lifesaver in 2006 for his actions during the births of two babies.

“I was just helping people, just being a basic human being,” stated Sgt. Cassidy, at the time of the Market Basket rescue, explaining that he was just part of a team effort with firefighters and EMS.

Former New Bedford Police Union President, Hank Turgeon, who was also a patrol officer, worked with Cassidy and described him as kind and selfless. During a fundraiser for the family, shortly after Cassidy’s passing, Turgeon explained to Channel 12 News, “Your first impression of Mike is he was very rough around the edges. He was a Marine, a SWAT Team guy,” he said. “Once you got to know Mike, he was extremely compassionate, and he was involved in every charitable event. He had a passion for this job and an even bigger love for people.”

Photos:Funeral for New Bedford police officer Sgt. Michael Cassidy

Michael P. Cassidy passed away at the age of 52 on April 28, 2021, due to Covid-19. In addition to his wife, Deborah, his daughter MacKenzie and his parents Stephen and Barbara Cassidy, he is survived by his brothers, Stephen J. Cassidy and his wife Natalie of Mattapoisett, Christopher Cassidy and his wife Jacquie of Fairhaven; his sister, Maureen Missey and her husband Ray of Fairfield, OH, his nieces and nephews: Stevie and Meghan Cassidy, Joshua and Britany Cassidy, Mark and Mitch Aguiar, Nathan and Marissa Elias as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.

His name will be added to the Police Memorial in Washington, DC during the celebration of Police Week from May 15th through May 21st.

Linda Ferreira, of Empire Ford of New Bedford, researches the life histories of area residents. American flags are provided by Empire Ford of New Bedford. Flags are raised by the staff at Fort Taber - Fort Rodman Military Museum. Those who would like to honor a local veteran in the future can contact Ferreira at lferreira@buyempireautogroup.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times

1K+

Followers

548

Posts

138K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Waynedale News

Vietnam Era Veterans Honored

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum located at 2122 O’Day Road, has announced that it will pay tribute to all Vietnam Era Veterans from 11am to 5pm on Saturday March 26th. This “Welcome Home” event features a FREE Gift of gratitude to all Indiana Residents who served in the military during the Vietnam Era 1955-1975.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Metals of Honor

Like delicate strands of liquid metal dripping from a chandelier, a massive display of dog tags hang from a two-story high atrium. Visitors look upward 24 feet to view a 410 square foot rectangular sculpture, and see what they expect to be wind chimes, as the shifting air currents gently bring the tags together. It is indeed a wind chime…but one created with dignity and honor. There are 58,307 dog tags — each showing a name, military branch, and date of death.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fairhaven, MA
City
Washington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Washington Dc#United States Marine#Sgt#Marine Corps#The 1st Battalion#3rd Division Marines#Fleet Marine Force#The Narcotics Division#Criminal Investigation
americanmilitarynews.com

Schumer presses for Medal of Honor for Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis: ‘Best our nation has to offer’

It’s been almost a decade in the making, but the push to have the nation’s highest military honor bestowed on a Staten Island hero gainned its biggest ally Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent a letter Tuesday to Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville asking the U.S. Department of Defense to recommend Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis for the Medal of Honor.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS Boston

Man Seriously Wounded In Shootout With Boston Police In Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – A Randolph man was seriously wounded in a shootout with Boston Police early Thursday morning in Jamaica Plain. Police said they attempted to stop a car near the Shattuck Hospital just before 1 a.m. but the driver, 31-year-old Jeff Anilus of Randolph, crashed, jumped out and ran off. Officers ran after him and police said that’s when he pulled out a gun. “During this foot pursuit the suspect turned around pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged at officers directly at them. At this time, several officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times. The...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KXII.com

Ruck 22 held in honor of veteran suicide awareness

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday hundreds gathered at the Crossbar Ranch in Turner Falls to walk, run and remember the 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide every day. Beyond brotherhood president Andy Pannell is not only a veteran, he’s a frequent marathon runner. Pannell said that...
DAVIS, OK
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fight at Haverhill High School results in one arrest

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A fight between two students at Haverhill High School Thursday morning resulted in one arrest and a large police presence. Officers responded to an altercation during first lunch at 11:30 a.m. School administration and the school resource officer immediately responded and began investigating. No injuries were...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHSV

Governor orders flags lowered in honor of fallen officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered American flags and flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in Virginia Saturday. The lowering of the flags is in memory of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
548
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy