Portland, OR

Officer rear-ended while responding to crash on I-84 in NE Portland, causing 5-car pileup

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer was rear-ended while at the scene of a crash on I-84 eastbound, causing a 5-car pileup early Saturday morning. Police were first called to a crash on I-84 near Northeast 33rd Avenue at...

katu.com

