Officer rear-ended while responding to crash on I-84 in NE Portland, causing 5-car pileup

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Wheat Ridge Police Department responded to a crash on Interstate 70 eastbound in Wheat Ridge Monday morning, which delayed traffic. Police responded to the crash at I-70 eastbound and Carr Street, where investigators say a car rear ended a stalled vehicle on the interstate. The driver of the moving vehicle was hurt and taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. According to the CDOT crash map, three right lanes on I-70 eastbound were closed between Kipling Street (exit 267) and Highway 121 (exit 269A) before the crash was cleared.. WRPD is on scene at EB I70 and Carr. One car was stalled in traffic and another rear ended that vehicle resulting in serious injury to the driver of the second vehicle who is being transported to a local hospital. Traffic is backed up so please be patient. pic.twitter.com/zsyKnvdBGB — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) March 21, 2022

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO