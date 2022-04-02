ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Wildfire latest: Wears Valley Road reopens, more than 300 structures affected

By Robert Holder
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Wears Valley Road is open Saturday as crews continue to fight wildfires in Sevier County , according to the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters from across Tennessee continue to work towards containing the two fires that have burned more than 3,000 acres in four days.

The Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Road fire is 85% contained as of 11 a.m. More than 300 structures have been affected. While Wears Valley Road is open, others are still closed including Indigo Road, Hatcher Mountain Road, Bell Field Way, Wildcat Road, Bear Springs Way, Spurling Way, Hurlburt Way, Little Valley Road, South Helton Road, Cove Creek Way, and portions of North Clear Fork Road (from Waldens Creek Road to Coopers Hawk Way) and Happy Hollow Road (from Teaberry Mountain Lane to Wears Valley Road), among others.

A map showing evacuation areas still closed to residents and visitors, as well as closed road is available online at the link below.

Click here to view the dynamic Sevier County fire evacuation map.

The Dupont fire near Seymour is now 25% contained. That fire has burned about 643 acres and at least on structure in Blount County has been affected.

As firefighters continue to get more of the two fires contained, some departments are leaving after their hours of hard work. The Knoxville Fire Department said it expected that Saturday would be the last day for their crews to be working the fire after putting out hot spots overnight.

Donations and how to help

Sevier County officials say the Sevier County Fairgrounds will be open to receive donations for Sevier County residents affected by the wildfires beginning Friday. Here’s the schedule for hours of operation:

  • Saturday, April 2, 1-5 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 3, 1-5 p.m.

Starting Monday, the Sevier County Fairgrounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, to those affected by the wildfires and are in need of assistance. Donations will be accepted during regular operating hours.

How to help those impacted by Wears Valley Wildfire

Hours of operation

  • Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information about helping those in need who have been affected by the fire, visit www.mountaintough.org Dolly Parton ‘proud’ of wildfire response, asks prayer for victims

MountainTough.org , a website created to assist victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires , has been reactivated. Waters said the site will be updated Thursday with more information on how to assist those affected or how to donate to first responders. Shelters have been set up for evacuees at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Sevierville Convention Center, and Seymour Heights Christian Church.

