Gainesville, FL

Lady Vols post personal best marks at Florida Relays

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Three Lady Vols recorded personal best marks in their respective events at the Florida Relays Friday.

Joella Lloyd, Kyla Robinson-Hubbard and Mikele Vickers all made their 2022 outdoor track and field debuts and broke their previous best marks in Gainesville, Florida.

Lloyd finished sixth in the 200-meter dash as she completed the race in 23.32 seconds.

Robinson-Hubbard competed in the 400-meter hurdles and posted a career-best time of 59.03.

In the long jump, Vickers had a leap of 5.96 meters (19 feet, 6.75 inches).

On the men’s side, Anthony Riley and Georgios Korakidis each posted top-3 finishes for Tennessee.

Riley finished second in the long jump with an effort of 7.54 meters (24-9), while Korakidis competed in the hammer throw and was third among college participants.

He had a throw of 68.19 meters (223-8).

