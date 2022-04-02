ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

UPDATE: One killed, three injured in Shelby shooting

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlZFm_0exaPmz100

One man was killed and three other people were injured when shots were fired early Saturday morning.

A 911 call came in at 12:30 a.m. regarding a shooting outside of Skooterz Saloon at 1981 E. Dixon Blvd., in Shelby.

Officers arrived to find two men had been shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland County EMS. The other was transported to Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Police later found out that a man and a woman had also been shot and drove themselves to the hospital. Investigators believe those two people were caught in the crossfire.

A press release from the Shelby Police Department said it is in the early stages of the investigation so no details pertaining to motive were available at this time. Interviews with witnesses are ongoing, the release said.

The names of the deceased and injured people have not been released while family members are being notified.

Investigators ask that anyone with information pertaining to the case contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: UPDATE: One killed, three injured in Shelby shooting

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting Wednesday morning in Bismarck

UPDATE: Bismarck Police report that they have a suspect in custody related to the 2700 Stevens St. murder. They stated that there will be more information later this afternoon This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more regarding the situation. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bismarck Police Department is currently […]
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
Shelby, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#A Man And A Woman#Police#Atrium Health Cleveland
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
The Independent

Woman's arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly, officials said Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the arrests of the teens — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — in the hours after the Monday afternoon carjacking. Two were turned in by their parents. All face second-degree murder charges, and Ferguson said he will recommend that they be charged as adults“That's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Coroner’s Office responding to scene on I-85 North

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a scene on I-85. The Coroner’s Office said they were just arriving at the scene, so they did not have many details. We will update this story as more information is released.
The Star

The Star

1K+
Followers
304
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy